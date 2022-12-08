Takealot unveils limited edition box — here is what your December delivery could look like

South Africa’s biggest online store — Takealot.com — will be shipping one million packages over the festive season in a limited edition box designed by the winner of its Heritage Day Design Challenge.

The ecommerce giant launched the competition in September, which is celebrated as the country’s heritage month.

It called on South African artists and creatives to showcase what South African heritage means to them with a design for the Takealot.com box, drawing inspiration from the colours of the country’s flag, diverse culture and traditions.

Tshepo Masili created the selected design. Takealot awarded him R100,000 in vouchers and another R10,000 voucher to donate to a South African charity or local heritage site.

“Masilo’s outstanding creativity has resulted in his design – a bold and dynamic mix of proudly South African images that encompass the spirit of South Africa – to be printed on one million limited edition Takealot.com boxes,” Takealot said.

These will carry Takealot shoppers’ orders during the festive season.

Takealot.com chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh said the online store was overwhelmed with the entries and participation in the challenge.

“We are a home-grown business, and we are proud to showcase Masilo’s unique heritage story on our iconic Takealot.com box. This is South African storytelling in its most inclusive form,” Walsh stated.

Below is the limited edition Takealot.com box featuring Masili’s design.