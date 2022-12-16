Load-shedding killing Uber deliveries from smaller restaurants

Although some large restaurant chains that offer their food through Uber Eats benefit from order surges during load-shedding, smaller outlets are forced to go offline because they cannot afford elaborate power backups to keep operating.

That is according to Uber Eats head of operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, Charles Mhango.

In an interview with Cape Talk on Wednesday morning, Mhango said the impact of load-shedding on Uber’s operations was a bit of a “mixed bag”.

“During the period of 18:00 to 21:00, we are seeing a surge of people placing orders on the app,” Mhango said.

“You’ve got your larger restaurant base that can afford alternative power…and those guys are able to stay afloat and are able to fulfil orders.”

However, Mhango said that small and medium outlets that could not install expensive backup power were forced to go offline on the app at these times.

One example of a smaller restaurant that suffered under load-shedding was the Linden branch of Maps Maponyane’s Buns Out.

Despite the outlet being named the best burger restaurant in the world by Bloomberg and at the prestigious Luxe Restaurant Awards in 2020, it had to shut down due to the financial impact of load-shedding.

Co-owner Tom Savage told Times Live the outlet could not afford a large generator to keep its operations going with the funds it had available as a young company.

“We don’t have disposable income. If we need to install a generator properly, we need at least R55,000, and we don’t have it,” he said.

Savage said in one instance during stage 6 load-shedding, the restaurant only had three hours of electricity during its weekday operating hours from noon to 20:00.

The Bun’s Out branch in Kyalami has continued to operate, as it is located at the Prison Break Market, which has a generator.

Network connectivity woes also impact Uber Eats

Mhango also said that load-shedding’s impact on Internet connectivity has made it “tricky” for Uber’s operations and customer communication on the app to operate smoothly.

The Uber Eats app typically provides customers with real-time updates on their delivery’s status and the driver’s whereabouts through GPS, communicated through the delivery driver’s smartphone.

But mobile networks have struggled to keep their towers online during the severe load-shedding experienced in the past year.

The outages are often too frequent or too long to allow base station backup batteries to charge back to a sufficient level to provide connectivity throughout the next load-shedding cycle.

“When the Internet services go down, it’s harder for the delivery people to be able to find you, it’s harder for the delivery people to communicate with you,” Mhango stated.

“We aim to deliver in under 30 minutes, but what we are seeing is that in cases where there is load-shedding, because there is a breakdown [of] in-app communication, [customers] might get their order in just a little over 30 minutes.”

Mhango commended Uber’s delivery people for “really trying” to ensure that customers get their orders despite the load-shedding challenges.

