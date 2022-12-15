Builders can charge R30,000 for delivery

Massmart-owned Builders is quoting customers excessively high delivery fees of up to R30,000 during the checkout process when placing orders online.

A MyBroaband reader notified us about the high delivery costs, and we were able to replicate them for several different products sold on the website.

We first believed the high charges to be a glitch in the checkout system when changing the store from which you are ordering the product, such as when the first store you selected doesn’t have stock of the item.

However, Massmart told MyBroadband that the high delivery charges aren’t a bug and are based solely on the distance between the store and the delivery address.

“The Builders website does have auto-detect functionality for location, which can also be adjusted by the customer, if they wish to view stock in other stores,” it said.

“In instances where the customer’s nearest store has been incorrectly assigned, or the customer has selected a store further away due to stock availability, the delivery fee is calculated based on the distance between the store and delivery address, which may lead to higher charges.”

However, Massmart said it intends to implement a more robust means of calculating delivery costs, which it plans to launch in the first half of 2023.

“It is worth noting that this delivery checkout experience has been enhanced in the last month or so and we intend to implement an even more robust method of calculating delivery costs, aligned to the customer experience on the Makro and Game websites, in the first half of 2023,” it said.

Our testing showed that the delivery charge per kilometre appears somewhat inconsistent, with some routes charging as much as R22 per kilometre and with closer stores working out to R4.40 per kilometre.

For reference, we replicated the bug on a Ryobi 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Drill Kit — valued at R799 — and managed to get the system to quote a delivery fee of R29,275 when ordering from the Builders Express in Stellenbosch.

It also charges VAT on the total value, including the delivery fee, bringing the total charge for the R799 Ryobi Drill Kit to R30,074 — more than 37 times the drill kit’s actual price.

The Builders Express in Stellenbosch is approximately 1,300km away from the delivery address we set. Therefore, the delivery charge works out to around R22 per kilometre.

Other examples include a 100L Builders high-pressure geyser, and a 559L Defy side-by-side fridge-freezer, which cost R4,199 and R12,999, respectively.

Attempting to order these products from the Builders Express in Stellenbosch pushed the price of the geyser up to R33,474 and the fridge-freezer combo up to R42,269.

It should be noted that Builders offers free delivery on orders over R500 to destinations within 30km of the relevant store. While this was working correctly, delivery charges started to skyrocket when selecting stores that were further away.

Now read: Takealot merchant sold stolen laptop