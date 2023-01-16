Takealot and Makro reveal best-selling items over December holidays

Load-shedding products were front-of-mind for many South African shoppers during this past festive season.

That is according to feedback from one of the country’s largest general goods retailers — Makro — and the biggest online store — Takealot.

Massmart wholesale’s head of general merchandise, Jonathan Koff, told MyBroadband Makro’s customers keenly shopped for generators, inverters, and rechargeable lights.

Aside from food and liquor, Makro’s most popular product during the holiday shopping period was the Magneto Rechargeable Light.

While typically used for camping, this LED lantern is also ideal for handling load-shedding as it can be set to automatically switch on when a power cut happens.

Another load-shedding product featured in Makro’s top 10 best-sellers was the Ryobi 7.5kVA generator.

Numerous households have opted for fuel-based generators to provide backup power to their homes during load-shedding, as they can typically support a larger number of appliances than similarly-priced inverter-and-battery setups.

The Ryobi 7.5KVA generator has a rated output of 6,000W and peak of 7,000W, which makes it capable of even running intensive electricity consumers like a tumble dryer, electric oven, or pool pump.

Overall, Makro’s top 10 list of most-sold products between 16 December 2022 and 2 January 2023 was as follows:

Magneto Rechargeable light Samsung 65-inch smart UHD 4K TV PlayStation console (unspecified model/s) Xbox Series S console Hisense 508-litre side-by-side fridge with water dispenser Bennet Read Air Fryer Skyworth 55-inch smart UHD Android TV Ryobi 7.5KVA Generator CampMaster Briquette Croxley Exercise Books

Koff said that sales in the week post-Christmas were concentrated on smaller value items such as stationery as customers prepared for their children to return to school.

“20% of Makro customers shopped stationery in the holiday period,” Koff stated.

Takealot said it also saw high sales of various load-shedding devices.

“From UPS devices to portable power stations and LED lanterns from popular brands like EcoFlow, Gizzu and Magneto, South Africans flocked to Takealot to mitigate the increase in load-shedding,” the online retailer stated.

EcoFlow and Gizzu provide a range of portable lithium-ion power stations with varying capacities.

These are typically suited for running a handful of less-demanding appliances — like TVs, monitors, computers, lights, and routers.

Takealot said its sales of other popular products followed more traditional holiday trends.

Among its biggest sellers were the Hisense 43-inch A4H FHD smart TV, Xbox and Sony Playstation gaming consoles, and makeup and skincare products.

Takealot shoppers also bulk-bought stationery and everyday essentials.

The retailer said that sales remained strong despite the lead-up to the festive season actually being the most popular shopping period, due to promotions like its Blue Dot sale and Black Friday.

“We’ve also seen a trend of holidaymakers shopping at their destination, and either enjoying nationwide delivery or taking advantage of nearby Takealot Pickup Points.”

Takealot and Makro provided a breakdown of their most popular product categories during the holiday, summarised below.

Makro

Large appliances TV Stationery Camping Small Appliances PCs Garden Pool Audio Floorcare

Takealot