Airbnb starts blocking people “closely associated” with banned users

Accommodation booking platform Airbnb is blocking people who it believes are “closely associated” with other banned users.

Vice’s Motherboard confirmed the policy with Airbnb after investigating the recent case of Airbnb user Amanda. Her surname was not disclosed.

She received an email from an Airbnb team member informing her that she had been removed from the platform because her account was closely associated with someone who was not allowed to use Airbnb.

The team member said this was done for the safety of the Airbnb community.

She was allowed to appeal the ban, but after two days, the company said it completed its review and decided to uphold the ban “after careful consideration”.

It added that it could not offer additional support on her case anymore.

It turned out the ban was triggered when Amanda used her boyfriend’s credit card to book accommodation on the platform.

Her boyfriend had a criminal record for an unspecified white-collar crime, but Amanda did not share an address or bank account with him.

After Motherboard approached Airbnb about the issue, it contacted Amanda’s boyfriend to ask if he wanted to appeal his ban.

Airbnb said that if his account were reinstated, Amanda’s would also.

That meant her ability to access Airbnb would depend entirely on her boyfriend’s actions.

Political activist’s parents also banned

Controversial Canadian documentary producer Lauren Southern recently reported a similar experience.

Early in February 2023, the platform banned her parents from using Airbnb for being related to her.

Southern was banned from Airbnb due to her “public affiliation with certain groups”.

Southern has been banned from GoFundMe and Patreon, and Google also reportedly demonetised her YouTube channel, due to her controversial views on multiculturalism, immigration, and gender.

However, she said her parents had never booked anything for her and did not represent her in any way.

“They aren’t publicly political in any way,” Southern said.

After Southern raised the issue with Airbnb on Twitter, the platform sent another email to her parents saying it reviewed their appeal and decided to restore their account.

But Southern denied her parents had lodged an appeal and said Airbnb was trying to make it look like a mistake due to the bad publicity it got from the incident.

“They’re trying to make this look like a mistake due to bad PR. It was not. They just miscalculated how far they could go,” she said.

It also seems to point to a double standard on the part of Airbnb.

While it was unwilling to budge in Amanda’s case unless her boyfriend’s ban was lifted, Southern’s parents had their accounts restored despite her still being banned from the platform.

