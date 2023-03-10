Instagram and Facebook halt bonus payments for Reels creators

Meta Platforms is hitting the brakes on its initiative through which Reels creators on Instagram and Facebook could earn up to $35,000 (R649,000) a month, Insider reports.

Known as the Reels Play bonus programme, the initiative was launched in December 2021. Meta has now paused it and appears to be phasing it out.

By hitting specific view counts and other metrics, popular creators could earn as much as $35,000 (R649,000) in a month, and the initiative formed part of Meta’s push to be more competitive with rival TikTok.

The company told Insider that it is “evolving” the programme, which involves stopping “extending new and renewed Reels Play deals for creators on Facebook and for US creators on Instagram at the time”.

However, it said it might continue offering creators bonuses in specific scenarios, like if Reels were to enter a new market.

The move appears to be part of the company’s advertising expansion on Reels. Meta’s head of Facebook, Tom Alison, alluded to the change in a blog post from Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

“We’ll continue expanding our ads on Facebook Reels tests to help more creators earn ad revenue for their Reels and grow virtual gifting via Stars on Reels,” Alison said.

The company started testing the Reels Play bonus programme in November 2021, when it began offering creators bonuses if they reached a particular metric.

One such creator was offered $35,000 (R534,000 at the time) if 58.31 million people viewed their Reels.

Meta also offered smaller creators bonuses, with Maddy Corbin — a creator with approximately 52,000 followers on Instagram — being offered up to $1,000 (around R15,000 at the time).

