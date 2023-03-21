What the law says about incorrect bargain prices on online shops

Online retailers are allowed to cancel orders for items bought on their platforms at incorrect prices, according to consumer rights specialists and legal experts.

In the past few months, MyBroadband has received numerous complaints from frustrated shoppers who got their online orders for products at dirt-cheap prices cancelled and refunded due to pricing errors.

In multiple instances, these online shops would initially tell the customer the cancellation was because the item was out of stock, despite being shown as available at the time of the order.

Subsequent follow-ups by the customers would lead to the shop eventually admitting there was a pricing error, but the price could not be honoured.

One example of this was a Takealot shopper who had bought tyres from a reseller on the marketplace that were marked down from R6,500 to R600, a discount of 91%.

The order was cancelled the next day due to “no stock”, but the product was available on Takealot an hour later, with a new price of R6,000.

In November 2022, Incredible also made a pricing mistake on the Logitech G Pro X headset, advertising it for R799, a discount of 68% on its listed price of R2,499.

Several members of the South African Gaming Alliance Facebook group managed to buy the headset in-store and online.

At one point, it sold out on Incredible’s website, but new stock was added to Everyshop, the online store of Incredible parent company JD Group.

JD Group only picked up the mistake several days later and listed the product as out of stock on all its online websites.

It subsequently cancelled numerous online orders and emailed customers about the error.

“Unfortunately, this was due to a technical error on our website, and we will not be able to honour the product at the discounted price paid.”

In this instance, several customers’ orders had already been shipped to Incredible’s courier partners, and some were even out for delivery by the time the error was discovered.

Many people complaining about pricing errors not being honoured often cite the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), believing it stipulates that retailers must keep to an advertised price once payment is made.

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman (CGSO) explains the conditions under which suppliers are bound to provide products at incorrectly displayed prices.

“If the consumer acts in a manner consistent with buying the item prior to being informed of the error, the consumer is entitled to pay the error price,” the CGSO said.

For example, if the consumer takes an item to the till ad and is only told by the cashier or sales assistant of the pricing error at that point, the store is bound by the incorrect price.

However, in the case of a TV, radio, or newspaper ad, the seller would not be liable if the advertisement would not have misled or deceived a “reasonable consumer”.

CPA is not always applicable to online transactions

But consumer insights specialist and journalist Wendy Knowler told MyBroadband that the CPA was not the relevant legislation regarding all aspects of online transactions.

The Electronic Communications and Transactions (ECT) Act superseded the CPA on specific points relating to ecommerce purchases.

According to the ECT Act, a supplier is not bound to deliver a product bought at the incorrectly advertised price if its terms and conditions stipulate that the purchasing contract would only be concluded once the supplier accepts the order.

Attorney Natasha Christophers elaborated further on this.

While the CPA can cover certain aspects of online transactions, section 23 of the CPA does not apply where the retailer uses section 43 of the ECA.

Section 23 of the CPA determines a supplier cannot display any goods for sale without displaying a price for those goods, and a supplier cannot require a consumer to pay a higher price for goods or services than the displayed price.

But for online suppliers, the ECA obliges that all terms and conditions applicable to a transaction be readily available to consumers from the website through which they transact.

It will include a list of information in respect of goods ‘advertised online’ and should allow consumers to cancel transactions within 14 days when the suppliers do not comply.

If the supplier did not make a stipulation regarding the acceptance of orders, the default position is that the agreement, as well as any error in the price, becomes binding upon acceptance by the consumer.

“It is an established principle in our law that by placing an item for sale at a certain price, a supplier is merely inviting offers from members of the public to purchase that item at that price,” Christophers explained.

“It is the consumer who makes an offer to the supplier to purchase the item, and the supplier is not obliged to accept the offer.”

Takealot’s terms and conditions state that the acceptance of a customer’s order is only completed on delivery or upon notification that a collection is ready.

“Only at that point will an agreement of sale between you and Takealot or the Third Party Seller come into effect,” Takealot said.

“This is regardless of any communication from Takealot stating that your order or payment has been confirmed,” it adds.

The terms and conditions on Incredible’s site said that a sales order would only be deemed completed once the customer:

completed the purchase cycle, and

an approved payment/order confirmation was received

and delivery had taken place

That implied that JD Group was entitled to cancel an order up to the point where it is delivered.

Now read: Best courier services in South Africa