Top HR management software in South Africa

Sage, Syspro, SAP, Oracle, Workday, Monday.com, and QuickBooks are among the top human resources (HR) management software providers available to South African businesses.

Such products are sometimes also referred to as human capital management (HCM) software suites. They are critical for large companies to ensure that their HR processes are accurate and efficient.

Cloud-based HR products help businesses reduce costs, improve data security, streamline payroll and talent management, and allow users to connect from anywhere.

Cost savings can be a significant driver of business decisions when it comes to HR management.

According to Gartner, most HR departments spend between $1,350 (R24,700) and $3,800 (R69,500) per employee per year on HCM-related processes.

Therefore, a company with 100 employees can spend anywhere from $135,000 (R2.5 million) to $380,000 (R6.9 million) annually on HR management.

In addition to cost savings, cloud-based HCM products generally feature core HR functionality, machine learning-driven skills development, and payroll solutions.

Some of the top HR management software packages available to South African businesses are listed below.

Syspro Cloud ERP

Syspro’s Cloud ERP product features human capital management systems to help businesses ensure their employees are productive and happy.

The system can be adapted to gather information on employee productivity, helping to provide businesses with a bird’s eye view of business operations from time management to company goal tracking.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that the most important function your ERP is designed for is to enable your employees to achieve maximum results,” says Syspro.

Sage HR

Sage says its HR management products help businesses of various sizes onboard new employees, automate their HR processes, and get meaningful insight into hires and performance.

HR managers can view and manage a wide range of processes directly from Sage’s HR dashboard.

Key features of Sage’s HR management products include:

Leave management

Timesheets

Shift scheduling

Expense management

Reporting and analytics

Onboarding management

Integration with prominent platforms and apps

Some of its most notable customers include Roche, Deloitte, and Miele.

SAP SuccessFactors HCM

SAP’s HR management software is labelled HXM (human experience management) instead of HCM, and the company says it offers a range of features to streamline HR processes.

The software suite’s full name is SAP SuccessFactors HXM, and various international companies, including Vodafone, the Whirlpool Corporation, and Growmark, have adopted it.

Its features include employee experience management, core HR and payroll, talent management, HR analytics and workforce planning, and sales performance management.

The software suite supports integration with other SAP or third-party applications to let customers expand and optimise their HR and business operations.

SAP says its SuccessFactors HXM software suite stands out from the rest as it helps address individual experiences, skills building, and always-on development.

It also says the individualised experiences aspect of its product helps “keep employees happy, productive, and engaged”.

Oracle HCM Cloud

Oracle sells a range of HCM products it says help businesses make better decisions and personalise employee experiences.

It says this is because its HCM software suites help companies “plan, manage, and optimise global processes with a single common data source”.

Key features included in Oracle’s HCM products include:

Core human resources and onboarding functionality

Benefit management

Absence management

A digital assistant

An HR help desk

The company says its products give customers a “best-in-class” HR experience with the help of its mobile and self-service tools.

Oracle’s HCM software includes real-time employee information, end-to-end HR processes, and legal compliance in over 200 countries.

Workday

Workday says its HR management products leverage machine learning to recommend tasks and training for staff, including full-time, part-time, hourly, contingent, and contract workers.

Key features of Workday’s HR management products include:

Talent management

Flexible framework

Robust and innovative security

Payroll and compensation management

Reporting and analytics.

Its software also features a “mobile-first design”, meaning HR managers can access Workday’s software from anywhere, provided they have an active Internet connection.

“We bring benefits and employee transactional data into the same system, so changes flow seamlessly into payroll,” the company says.

Monday.com work management

Monday.com sells a wide range of business-related software suites, including work management software, which allows businesses to access all HR-related information through a single dashboard.

The information provided includes a rundown of inter-departmental HR processes and the company’s recruitment workflow.

Monday.com says its “high-level dashboard” lets HR managers view the entire hiring process “from candidate to hire”.

The dashboard also allows businesses to manage and collaborate on HR documents, which helps to centralise employee data.

Monday.com offers several subscription tiers for its work management software, ranging from free to $16 (R292) per seat per month.

It doesn’t provide pricing for its enterprise-level subscription and requests that interested companies contact its sales department.

QuickBooks Time

QuickBooks sells a product called QuickBooks Time, which provides customers with simple timesheets, customisable reports, time-tracking, and team management features.

It says the software can be integrated with prominent account and payroll applications to allow for streamlined payroll and invoicing.

With the QuickBooks Time app available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, HR managers can access and approve employee work times from anywhere, provided they have an active Internet connection.

QuickBooks says its time management software is relevant to a wide range of industries.

“Get time tracking software for construction, landscaping, home healthcare, and more. No matter how big or small,” it says.

