Social media apps are getting paid plans — South African prices and features compared

An increasing number of social media apps are reducing their reliance on advertising as their primary source of revenue and offering paid-for memberships.

These subscription plans add features to the main experience to make the user’s time on the platforms more enjoyable.

Perhaps the most talked-about social media subscription service in recent months is Twitter Blue.

At its launch in June 2021, Twitter Blue offered just three features — bookmark folders, Undo Tweet, and Reader Mode.

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in November 2022, it was revamped with additional capabilities like a profile verification badge, prioritised ranking in conversation, and long-format tweets.

While the first of those two features has been controversial, Musk has defended it as necessary to keep Twitter bots, honed by ever-smarter AI, in check.

Despite his attempt to make the subscription more sought-after, only about 116,000 users had signed up for the new Twitter Blue by the start of April 2023, according to web traffic analysis by Similarweb.

Nevertheless, it is still early days for paid social media subscription services, with general user uptake being relatively low across many other options compared to the number of social media users.

Below are five paid subscription services available from major social media platforms.

We have excluded YouTube and Twitch subscriptions, as these platforms are primarily video streaming services.

Meta Verified — R199.99 per month (Facebook or Instagram)

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platform took a cue from Twitter with the launch of Meta Verified in February 2023.

Its primary benefit is “enhanced verification” on Facebook or Instagram, allowing users to get a paid-for verification badge on their profiles instead of going through Meta’s verification process for prominent accounts.

Other features include proactive account protection, direct “real person” account support, increased reach, exclusive stickers on Facebook and Facebook Reels, and 100 Stars to show support for other creators.

Both the Facebook and Instagram Meta Verified subscriptions are currently only available in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

When signing up via iOS or Android, a Meta Verified sub on either Facebook or Instagram will cost $14.99 per month, while signing up via the web costs $11.99.

Although not available in South Africa yet, users can put their names on a waiting list for the Facebook subscription, which carries local pricing of R199.99 when signing up via the web.

Reddit Premium — $5.99 (R110) per month | $49.99 (R916) per year

Reddit Premium is one of the oldest options on this list. It was originally called Reddit Gold, a subscription offering launched in 2010.

Since its rebranding to Reddit Premium in 2018, membership has cost $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

The subscription service has amassed 344,000 subscribers, generating a passive annual income stream of $1.7 million (R31.2 million).

Reddit Premium’s primary feature is ad-free browsing.

Other features include exclusive visual “gear” for customising your avatar, access to the r/lounge subreddit, custom icons, premium awards, and 700 monthly coins for awarding your favourite posts or comments.

Snapchat+ — R9.99 per month | R98.99 per year

Image-focused messaging service Snapchat launched its Snapchat+ service in June 2022.

It rapidly attracted 1 million subscribers by August 2022, jumping to 2 million by February 2023, and 3 million as of April 2023.

Snapchat+ is available in over 20 countries, including South Africa.

While the service costs $3.99 (R73.05, excl. VAT) per month in the US, it is substantially cheaper in South Africa — at R9.99 per month or R99.99 per year on iPhone and Android (via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store).

The subscription provides early access to a plethora of Snapchat-specific exclusive and experimental features.

At the time of publication, these features included:

Best Friends Forever (Pin as #1 Best Friend)

Story Rewatch Indicator

Custom App Icons/Themes

Snapchat+ Badge

Friend Solar System

Priority Story Replies

Post View Emojis

Bitmoji Backgrounds

Story Timer

Capturing Color

Custom Notification Sounds

Friend Snapscore Change

Chat Wallpapers

Custom Capture Buttons

Gift Snapchat+

Story Boost

Tumblr ad-free — $4.99 (R92) per month | $39.99 (R738) per year

Short-form microblogging website Tumblr offers the most straightforward subscription service on this list.

Its sole feature is turning off ads.

The feature was launched in February 2022 and is available worldwide.

Tumblr also offers a double-checkmark account badge for $7.99 per month, a subscription it launched as a parody of Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue — R144.99 per month | R1,519.00 per year | R200 via Android or iOS

Twitter Blue made its debut in South Africa in early March 2023.

As mentioned above, its main selling point is the paid-for blue verification badge.

Other notable features include half the usual number of ads, custom navigation, and the Twitter Spaces tab.

In addition, subscribers get access to the following: