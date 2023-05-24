Makro plans to offer guaranteed next-day delivery thanks to new Walmart software

Massmart has started using online order fulfilment software from its US parent Walmart which should drastically improve delivery times.

Walmart’s Global Integrated Fulfillment (GIF) Store Assist software is now being used in all Massmart’s Makro stores.

Massmart explained that GIF Store Assist is an order fulfilment software application that digitises and optimises the picking, packing, staging and distribution of online orders.

Its key benefits include the following:

Automated, real-time visibility of new orders for store fulfilment teams

Configuration of optimal paths for picking orders based on factors like efficiency

Product locations and the customer’s chosen fulfilment option

The addition of product images on orders, enabling easier identification of products on the shelf

“This world-class fulfilment app was custom-built by Walmart and adapted for Massmart, leveraging Walmart’s years of operating experience in the US,” Massmart said.

“The rollout across Makro stores was completed last month, and the benefits of GIF Store Assist are already clear — with order pick rates having increased by as much as 150% since implementation, and an overall 40% reduction in total order processing time,” the retail group said.

Massmart Group vice president of ecommerce pickup and delivery, Merlin Otto, said that GIF’s introduction formed part of the retailer’s quest to become a leading online destination for local shoppers.

“Given the growth in 2022 of over 90% across the ecommerce portfolio, our ability to efficiently process higher volumes of orders is a key success factor,” said Otto.

“We anticipate that the integration of GIF into our business will enable shorter lead times for online orders.”

Otto said that 80% of Makro orders were already delivered within two days.

He anticipates using GIF will ultimately enable Massmart stores to offer guaranteed same and next-day order fulfilment in the near future.

Massmart plans to expand GIF to its Builders and Game stores, starting with the latter.

Makro shaking off its online shopping reputation

Several years ago, Makro gained a notorious reputation for messing up online orders and weeks-long delivery delays — most notably around the 2018 and 2019 Black Friday sales.

More recently, however, MyBroadband’s delivery tests have shown the retailer performing commendably.

On the most recent Black Friday, Makro successfully managed a same-day delivery, with the package arriving at our office just four hours after we placed our order.

Some months before, we tested the then-new Makro mobile app and got our package a day after ordering it, despite our estimated delivery time being 2-5 days.

Our previous online order delivery time comparison with dedicated online shops in October 2020 also saw Makro beating Takealot by two days.