Uber One launches in South Africa â€” with money back for late deliveries

Uber has announced the launch of Uber One â€” a subscription service for its ride-hailing and delivery services â€” for R50 a month or R500 a year.

The company is doing away with its Uber Eats Pass subscription, meaning customers will have to sign up to the more expensive Uber One to receive the benefits for food orders.

For reference, Uber Eats Pass costs R29.90 per month in South Africa.

“With this new membership, which costs R50 per month, or R500 annually, users can enjoy a wide range of benefits, starting with unlimited R0 delivery and up to 0% service fees on food and groceries from Uber Eats,” Uber said.

The company also said members would receive R20 in Uber Cash if their order arrived after the latest arrival estimate.

Regarding rides, Uber One subscribers will get 5% of the value of their ride back in Uber Cash, which can be used for their next trip.

“Plus, they’ll enjoy access to a host of promotions and special offers available only to members,” Uber added.

Uber Eats’ head of growth and consumer operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Daniele Joubert, says Uber One subscribers will see “outstanding” savings.

“We are extremely excited to offer Uber One as a membership platform that makes everyday effortless,” said Joubert.

“We want our members to enjoy Uber and Uber Eats as part of their daily lives, and that is why we promise to make it right if their order gets delivered late,” she added.

General manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole, says the company is proud to keep expanding its offerings in the region.