YouTube tests blocking people who use ad-blockers

YouTube could block viewers with ad blockers enabled from watching videos on the platform, and the change is currently in testing.

The Google-owned company confirmed to The Verge that it is currently testing a feature that will prompt viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads or try YouTube Premium.

This comes after some viewers noticed a pop-up titled “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube” when they tried to watch videos with an ad blocker enabled.

“Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” The Verge quoted Google spokesperson Oluwa Falodun as saying.

“We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube.”

Falodun noted that, in scenarios where users feel they have been mistakenly flagged as using an ad blocker, they can give YouTube feedback through a link in the prompt.

In early May, Reddit user Sazk100 shared a post explaining how they were presented with the pop-up.

Sazk100 said he was given two options to continue watching the video — allow YouTube Ads through the ad blocker or upgrade to YouTube Premium.

YouTube Premium gives users access to ad-free videos, YouTube Music Premium, and lets them play videos in the background. The subscription costs R71.99 a month in South Africa.

