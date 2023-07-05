Instagram’s Twitter rival launching tomorrow

Instagram’s Twitter rival, Threads, was added to the Apple App Store for US users on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, and it is expected to officially launch on Thursday, 6 July.

While closely connected to Instagram, Threads is a fully standalone app. However, it directly ports over Instagram followers and following lists.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” its App Store description reads.

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Based on App Store screenshots, Threads will offer similar interactions to Instagram, including liking, sending, reposting, or commenting on posts.

It also appears that users can toggle what audience they want to interact with posts, with options for everyone, people they follow, or only those mentioned in the post.

In early June 2023, screenshots of the Meta Platforms-owned Twitter rival leaked online.

Chief product officer Chris Cox described the app as Meta’s response to Twitter and took a shot at its owner and CEO Elon Musk.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said.