Best Prime Day tech deals that ship to South Africa

South African online shoppers can save big on numerous products in this year’s Amazon.com Prime Day sale.

The annual promotion started on 11 July 2023 and will be running until 23:59 Pacific Time on 12 July 2023 (08:59 SA time on 13 July 2023), with substantial discounts on a wide range of products.

In the tech category, Prime Day deals are available on computing hardware and peripherals, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, TVs, monitors and audio gear, among other types of tech.

These are sometimes marked down by over 50%, which means even with the rand’s weakness against the dollar, South Africans will find good prices.

While Amazon does not yet have a South African marketplace, the US storefront ships many of its products directly to South Africa.

From our quick perusal of this year’s deals, it seemed the best prices were on offer in the storage section — particularly on SSDs from Samsung and Western Digital.

Unfortunately, imports of monitors and TVs carry substantial duty and luxury taxes, which we found easily eliminated the discounts on offer.

For local shoppers, it is best not to take heed of the claimed discounts themselves but rather look at the total cost with shipping included and compare it to local prices.

Amazon’s shipping and tax calculator generally tends to be accurate.

Even if it is not, the retailer won’t charge you for any taxes it did not initially calculate and will refund you if it is overcharged.

Prime subscription loophole

To partake in the Prime Day Sale and see the full pricing details, you must subscribe to Amazon’s Prime subscription service, which normally costs $14.99 (R277) per month.

Some of the service’s benefits — such as faster delivery turnaround — are not yet supported in South Africa, as Amazon.com is yet to officially launch its local marketplace.

However, new Amazon.com account holders or those that have not subscribed to Prime for a long time can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

You can then cancel the trial after you’ve done your shopping.

Below are twelve of the best deals on tech and PC hardware in the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD (37% off) — $72.84 (R1,346)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (57% off) — $175.84 (R3,248)

Asus TUF Dash Gaming Laptop with Core-i5 and RTX 3050 Ti (20% off) — $1,011.77 (R18,691)

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB (31% off) — $366.92 (R6,779)

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD (53% off) — $ 257.32 (R4,754)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD (55% off) — $171.23 (R3,164)

Intel Core i9-13900K (10% off) — $679.17 (R12,880)

WD Black SN850X 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD (67% off)— $292.71 (R5,408)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (38% off) — $346.46 (R6,401)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with Ryzen 5 6600H and RTX 3050 (33% off) — $754.59 (R13,941)

Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card 1TB (36% off) — $178.22 (R3,293)

Corsair HS80 wireless RGB Gaming Headset (33% off) — $141.83 (R2,620)

