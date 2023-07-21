YouTube Premium price hiked in the US

YouTube has hiked the price of its Premium subscription service in the US without any prior notice to subscribers.

The adjustment was first reported by 9to5Google, who picked it up on the YouTube Premium sign-up page in the US.

The YouTube Premium individual plan has been bumped from $11.99 (R214) to $13.99 (R250) per month, while subscriptions through iOS will now cost $18.99 (R339).

YouTube said it was updating the prices in the US to “continue delivering great service and features”.

“We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium,” the company said.

A Premium subscription allows users to watch YouTube without ads, use background and offline playback, and stream music on demand with the YouTube Music app.

The standalone YouTube Music Premium subscription price in the US is also increasing from $9.99 (R179) to $10.99 (R194).

Existing subscribers will pay the new prices on their next billing cycle.

No South African price change yet

This is the first price increase for the individual Premium plans since 2018.

Google told MyBroadband it re-evaluated its pricing on an ongoing basis as conditions changed in countries around the world.

It assumed that customers in South Africa will get proper notice of any impending price changes.

“Any future price increases will be communicated first and foremost directly to existing members, providing a minimum of 30 days before any price increases take effect,” Google said.

In October 2022, YouTube substantially increased the price of its Family plan in several countries but did not make any changes in South Africa.

The YouTube Premium sign-up page in South Africa shows no price adjustments, nor has the company sent out price increase notifications to local subscribers.

At the time of publication, the YouTube Premium individual plan was still priced at R71.99, Family cost R109.99, and a student plan was available for R41.99.

The standalone YouTube Music Premium subscription has also remained at R59.99 for individuals, R89.99 for families, and R29.99 for students.

All six aforementioned plans cost less than half their price in the US.

Now read: Netflix cracks down on password sharing in South Africa