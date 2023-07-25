YouTube tests letting users turn comments into Shorts

Google has announced that it is testing a YouTube feature that lets Shorts viewers turn comments into a short-form video.

The tech giant is currently running the experiment with a small percentage of YouTube users on Android and iOS around the globe.

“We’re running an experiment that enables mobile viewers to create Shorts featuring comments posted on videos they’re watching,” it said.

Creators can already reply to comments on their videos with Shorts, but Google says it wants to offer the same ability to viewers.

Shorts created from comments will appear in the Shorts feed and on the poster’s channel page.

Google says it won’t send notifications to the creator whose video the comment is on, nor the comment poster.

The only way to disable the creation of short-form videos from comments is to disable comments on the original post.

While it is unclear how the feature will work, the concept heavily borrows from an existing TikTok feature.

TikTok users can tap a comment on a post and then select the video icon next to the comment compose section to create their own video.

While not confirmed, the new YouTube feature will likely work similarly.