Uber Eats investing R200 million on Gauteng township expansion

Uber Eats will invest R200 million to expand its food delivery service to townships in Gauteng, with the aim of creating 2,000 jobs for delivery people and adding 700 more restaurants to its platform.

The commitment forms part of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development to implement the Township Development Act.

“This investment is an ongoing effort which will go towards hardware, training, campaigns, and account support,” Uber said.

“The initiative will be rolled out in phases over the course of three years. By March 2024, Uber Eats is aiming to onboard 200 merchants and 150 delivery people.”

Uber Eats Sub Saharan Africa general manager Nakampe Molewa said the MoU sought to stimulate township economies through digitalisation.

“Uber Eats is perfectly positioned to deliver on this goal, harnessing our technology to uplift township economies and transform the lives of township residents,” Molewa said.

“Our commitment will also make township markets more viable for local technology platforms, with more delivery people and merchants online.”

Gauteng Department of Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara said the province was pleased to partner with Uber Eats to help achieve its vision of enabling over 10,000 township businesses to access growth opportunities.

“This is an outstanding example of the power of public-private partnerships and we are proud to be working together on a project which is certain to change the lives of thousands of South Africans,” said Motara.

Motara said the partnership would not only help with job creation but help grow Gauteng’s economy.

In addition, attention drawn by the strategic partnership could unlock further economic growth and diversification in townships, leading to more investment from various sectors.

“This will help us develop a vibrant and competitive economy in the townships, especially in the digital sector,” said Motara.

Participants in the programme will be equipped with skills to function in the digital economy.

Furthermore, the partnership provides a platform to invite emerging online e-commerce platforms to participate in township economies and, on the flip side, makes it possible for township enterprises to expand their reach beyond local markets.

Through this partnership, township businesses will be able to access new opportunities, reaching a broader customer base and expanding market reach.