What’s Next – Lisa Wright unpacks Africa’s first and only NaaS, Console Connect

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Lisa Wright – Ecosystem Partner Manager at Console Connect – discusses why Console Connect is a great Network-as-a-Service solution for businesses looking to transform their operations.

Wright is a seasoned IT professional whose strategic prowess has been instrumental in establishing and expanding PCCW Global’s ecosystem — including Console Connect.

Her journey has been marked by innovation and leadership, and led her to Console Connect. Here, she crafts and executes strategies that foster collaboration and growth within the Console Connect ecosystem.

Under Wright’s guidance, this ecosystem has flourished and paved the way for transformative partnerships and alliances.

The interview

In her interview, Wright unpacks what the Console Connect Network-as-a-Service solution offers.

She then explains why it is a great choice for businesses that want to digitally transform their operations, and unpacks the different connectivity models offered by Console Connect.

Wright also highlights the key value propositions of the solution – including simplicity across multi-cloud systems, robust security, and global coverage across 958 points of presence.

She concludes the interview by detailing how a significant new investment is enabling Console Connect to expand its reach and enhance the quality and breadth of its services.

Watch the full interview with Lisa Wright below.