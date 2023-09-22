Checkers launches unlimited Sixty60 grocery delivery subscription service

Checkers has announced the launch of Xtra Savings Plus, a R99 monthly subscription offering unlimited Sixty60 grocery deliveries, extra in-store savings, and personalised deals.

The retailer has been testing the subscription with select Checkers Sixty60 users since June, and it is now available to all customers. The company’s launch campaign spoofs the Mission Impossible movie franchise with a Tom Cruise lookalike (pictured).

“In an African retail first, Checkers has launched Xtra Savings Plus, a monthly subscription offering unlimited free Sixty60 grocery deliveries, even more personalised offers and an additional in-store discount,” said Checkers.

“Xtra Savings Plus combines the best of the Xtra Savings rewards programme with Sixty60’s effortless convenience.”

Checkers Xtra Savings Plus subscribers will get the following benefits:

Unlimited free Sixty60 deliveries, provided they spend a minimum of R350

A 10% discount on in-store purchases up to a maximum of R200 in savings

Double personalised offers in-app and in-store

No long-term commitments, with subscribers able to pause or cancel their subscription at any time with a money-back guarantee

Without the subscription, customers are charged a flat R35 delivery fee per order, excluding the driver’s tip.

“We are obsessed about saving customers money and making the everyday effortless. Our new subscription plan offers the most generous value customers can experience from Checkers, both in-store and on Sixty60,” said Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation at the Shoprite Group.

“Our customers have helped ShopriteX shape this innovation and we are delighted at the response so far.”

Customers can subscribe to Xtra Savings Plus through the Checkers Sixty60 app with their Xtra Savings Card.

