Checkers Sixty60 gets Discovery Vitality food rewards

Discovery Vitality has partnered with Checkers and its Sixty60 delivery platform to offer the financial services group’s HealthyFood benefit.

The partnership means Discovery Vitality members can earn up to 75% back on health food purchases made at Checkers or on its online delivery platform.

Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality (pictured), says the Vitality HealthyFood benefit has been operating for almost 15 years.

However, it should be noted that before now, discounts were only available through certain retailers like Woolworths and Dischem.

“The addition of Checkers as a partner promises an even greater health impact,” Govender added.

Discovery noted that almost 60% of its Vitality members have different retailer preferences when it comes to shopping in-store versus online.

Because of this, Discovery Vitality will let members choose their preferred in-store and online partners.

Neil Schreuder, Shoprite’s chief strategy and innovation officer, says the partnership will help Checkers and Sixty60 customers make healthier food choices.

“The rise of Sixty60 also means that consumers can now get access to healthy food on-demand, making healthier living more effortless,” he added.

Discovery also announced other enhancements to Vitality, including the launch of Vitality Fitness, which it describes as a “first-of-its-kind platform” for customers to find and book exercise classes.

“In continuing to evolve and meet the personalised fitness preferences of its members, Discovery Vitality will be introducing a first-of-its-kind platform to find and book exercise classes in 2024,” it said.

Its benefits include:

The ability to book classes at one of over 400 fitness facilities across South Africa, with 24 free visits a year.

Instantly join a Virgin Active or Planet Fitness gym for a R499 activation fee and receive up to 75% off monthly membership fees.

Pay-as-you-go gym with Virgin Active or Planet Fitness, with three free visits.

20% off at Africa Padel.

“The fitness sector is quite varied and fragmented, making it tough for enthusiasts and beginners alike to navigate,” said Govender.

“That’s why we’re addressing individual exercise needs through Vitality Fitness.”

