Best Cloud HR systems in South Africa

A business is nothing without its staff, and cloud-based human resources (HR) management software helps companies keep their staff productive and happy.

Some of the best cloud-based HR management software providers available to South African businesses include Monday.com, Oracle, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP, Syspro, and Workday.

Many HR management software products are often referred to as human capital management (HCM) software or systems. However, SAP distinguishes itself from the rest by using human experience management (HXM).

These kinds of products offer several benefits for businesses, including real-time reporting and analytics, timesheet management, and a single dashboard to view all HR aspects from anywhere in the world with an active Internet connection.

They can also help businesses to reduce costs and simplify payroll and talent management processes.

Reducing costs is often a driving force behind a business adopting cloud-based HR products.

In addition to cost savings, cloud-based HCM products offer core HR functionality, payroll solutions, and leverage machine learning to drive skills development.

The best cloud-based human resources management software providers available to South African businesses are listed below.

Monday.com Work Management

Monday.com’s Work Management software lets businesses view and manage all HR-related data through a single dashboard.

The information available includes a breakdown of HR processes on an inter-departmental basis and a view of the company’s recruitment workflow.

The dashboard also allows collaboration on several HR aspects, including HR documentation, which can help centralise staff information.

Monday.com says its “high-level dashboard” lets HR managers view the entire hiring process “from candidate to hire”.

Oracle Cloud HCM

Oracle says its HCM software offerings help customers address global business processes through a “single common data source”.

It boasts core human resources and onboarding functionality, benefits and absence management, a digital assistant, and an HR help desk.

In addition, it provides real-time staff information, legal compliance in more than 200 countries, and end-to-end HR management.

Oracle also offers mobile and self-service HCM tools.

QuickBooks Time

QuickBooks’ Time product encompasses several HR management processes through a single platform.

These include simple timesheets, customisable reports, team management functionality, and time tracking.

The mobile app is available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, letting HR managers with Android or iOS devices access and manage various processes from anywhere in the world.

QuickBooks Time offers integration with prominent accounting and payroll applications to streamline staff payments and business invoicing.

Sage

Sage’s cloud-based HR management software lets HR managers view and control various processes directly from the product’s dashboard.

The company says the software suits various business sizes to onboard new staff, automate HR processes, and gain meaningful insight.

Some of Sage’s HR management product’s notable features include timesheets, leave management, reporting and analytics, onboarding management, and integration with prominent platforms and apps.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM

SAP’s HR management software, dubbed SuccessFactors human experience management (HXM), offers features for HR managers to streamline several processes.

Notable features include employee experience management, core HR and payroll functionality, HR analytics and workforce planning, and sales performance management.

It allows integration with other SAP and third-party applications for customers to expand their HR and business operations.

SAP says SuccessFactors HXM stands out from the rest of the field as it focuses on individual experiences, skills building, continuous development, and keeping employees happy and productive.

Syspro

Syspro’s Cloud ETP product encompasses several business-related systems, including a human capital management solution that helps businesses ensure their staff is productive.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that the most important function your ERP is designed for is to enable your employees to achieve maximum results,” the company says.

The flexible cloud-based software lets HR managers adapt the system to collect data on employee productivity. This provides a top-down view of various business operations.

Workday

Workday’s HR management products use machine learning to recommend employee training and tasks, and it is suitable for full-time, part-time, hourly, contingent, and contract workers.

Its notable features include a flexible framework, talent management, robust security, payroll and compensation management, and detailed reporting and analytics.

Workday says its software follows a “mobile-first design”, letting HR workers access the system from anywhere, with the only requirements being a smartphone and an active Internet connection.

“We bring benefits and employee transactional data into the same system, so changes flow seamlessly into payroll,” says Workday.