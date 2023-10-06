Slack hit by outage

Messaging and collaboration service Slack was hit by problems preventing some users from sending and receiving messages on Friday.

Users reported problems with Slack’s MacOS and web applications, while its smartphone and Windows applications appeared unaffected by the issue.

On Friday morning, Slack’s web application returned a server error and directed users to check its status page.

At the time of publication, Slack’s status page indicated that there were no problems with any of its services.

“Yeah, needed to go on twitter to verify that Slack is down 😬,” one developer said on Twitter. “Happy Friday everyone.”

“Down for everyone or just me?” someone else asked. “Because when your entire business runs on Slack this is quite disconcerting.”

Update: Slack’s status page was updated at 11:11 stating that some users were having trouble connecting to the service.

“Some customers are encountering various errors in Slack. We’re actively looking into this, and we’ll report back as more information becomes available,” the company stated.

