Big revamp for Pick n Pay Asap! grocery delivery app

Pick n Pay has relaunched its on-demand grocery delivery app Asap! with enhanced search features and alternative product selections powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The retailer’s executive for Omnichannel, Vincent Viviers, said the updated app delivered a very appealing and fresh shopping experience for customers, improving speed, product availability and delivery.

“Its improved functionality means customers can easily navigate the vast selection of products and place orders with just a few taps,” said Viviers.

Pick n Pay said the app boasted over 25,000 easily searchable products due to smart AI search technology and product alternatives, which are chosen upfront in case of any “out-of-stock” issues.

Pick n Pay explained the search feature would help customers quickly find products, even when making typos.

The AI feature will also constantly learn how customers shop to give them the most relevant and personalised results.

“This extends to recommending personalised alternatives, which it will remember for future shops,” said Pick n Pay.

In addition, the app also supports live order tracking for more accurate delivery estimations.

“Customers will continue to enjoy in-store pricing, the best deals, Smart Shopper promotions and points, and Vitality HealthyFood benefits,” Pick n Pay added.

Pick n Pay said the app had recorded exponential growth in 2023.

In addition to the customer-side improvements, the retailer said it emphasised training its Asap! Fresh Crew of personal shoppers to pick and pack groceries as a customer would.

“Their investment in training has already significantly improved the picking and delivery time, resulting in a fast, enjoyable and consistent customer experience,” said Pick n Pay.

The retailer said the enhancements would also improve the Pick n Pay grocery delivery service available through Mr D.

To celebrate the Asap! relaunch, Pick n Pay will offer unlimited free deliveries for customers in October 2023.

An image accompanying the announcement adds “No subscription needed” to take advantage of the offer.

That appears to be a jab at rival Checkers recently launching its Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus service with “unlimited free” deliveries at R99 per month.

The monthly fee covers the R35 Sixty60 delivery fee for orders with a minimum basket value of R350, while also providing a 10% discount on one in-store shop every month and curated discounts.