Uber dodges questions about driver waiting area chaos near OR Tambo Airport

Uber drivers caused chaos in the Rhodesfield area in Kempton Park over several days after the company suspended its airport queuing system and closed its driver waiting area, and the company has refused to acknowledge the issue.

Early in October 2023, MyBroadband reported on a video circulating on social media showing how Uber drivers were gaming the company’s airport queuing system by leaving their phones in a room at an e-hailing waiting area overnight.

An appointed person accepted the bookings on their behalf to ensure they remained in the queues, despite not attending to rider’s requests.

This resulted in the following problems:

Uber riders could not get rides from drivers who were actually online.

Uber riders were punished with cancellation penalties even if no driver would show up for hours.

Uber drivers who participated in the “gaming” earned illegitimate income through rider-side cancellation fees.

Trip prices surged due to repeated cancellations.

Uber drivers who are actually at the airport could not get ride requests.

When MyBroadband flagged the issue, Uber strongly condemned the behaviour, calling it unacceptable and a clear violation of its community guidelines.

It said it would launch an investigation into the matter and take appropriate action based on its findings.

About two weeks after our report, we received a complaint about numerous Uber drivers parking their cars in various public areas across Kempton Park because their waiting area had been closed.

The majority were allegedly parking next to the road between Rhodesfield and Isando Station.

The complainant said that the drivers were causing traffic problems and impacting business operations in the area.

They also claimed that the Uber drivers were becoming a health hazard, as they were urinating and throwing rubbish “all over the place”.

The complaint provided multiple photos of the vehicles they said belonged to Uber drivers parked at various points next to the road.

They also shared an image of what they said was the gate of the Uber drivers’ waiting area for OR Tambo Airport.

MyBroadband contacted Uber’s PR team in South Africa for comment on the issue and whether it was related to the airport queueing debacle.

A spokesperson requested that we provide additional proof of the problems, after which we sent them the photos from the complainant.

About three hours after we provided this, a member of Uber’s PR team said that the images were not a means of verification because they did not show who the cars belonged to.

“Unfortunately, the attached images are not a means of verification, as they do not tell us who these vehicles belong to,” a spokesperson said. “They could be private or staff vehicles or those that belong to several transport operators.”

“Drivers on the Uber platform need to register their vehicles, so we would need to take the licence plate and verify it on the Uber system.”

They then requested additional information to verify the complainant’s report.

It should be noted that several of the vehicles in the photos provided to Uber had clearly legible number plates.

In addition, Uber can see the GPS location of its drivers, so it would have been able to verify a sudden switch in the location of multiple drivers.

Uber sends apology to drivers — but no public acknowledgement

After following up with the complainant again, they reaffirmed that the drivers were from Uber.

They subsequently provided a screenshot showing a message from Uber to drivers confirming it had suspended its OR Tambo Airport queuing system at Pomona until Friday, 27 October 2023.

Uber’s dedicated waiting area for drivers awaiting bookings from OR Tambo Airport is located in Pomona.

The complainant said the waiting area had been reopened and conveyed a message of thanks from the Uber drivers, who believed our queries had led to the issue being resolved.

It is unclear when the waiting area had been shut down, but based on the timing of the complainant’s report, Uber drivers had to deal with the issue for at least a week.

In addition to the message below, there were several other indications that the issue was specific to Uber’s drivers.

MyBroadband asked the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) if the OR Tambo Airport’s waiting area for e-hailing operators was closed at the time the complainant contacted MyBroadband.

It said the airport’s dedicated area for e-hailing drivers had not been blocked. However, the waiting area in the complaint was not Acsa’s.

“The area in question in your email (Rhodesfield) falls outside the airport’s precinct and therefore, the owners of the area can be contacted for comment.”

A spokesperson from another major e-hailing service — Bolt — also said that its driver waiting area was still active.

“[Bolt] drivers responding to trips at the airport have no reason to wait for trips on the road,” the spokesperson said.

At the time of publication, Uber’s South African communications team had not responded to a follow-up query in which we raised the notification it allegedly sent to drivers and the responses of Acsa and Bolt.