YouTube blocks video playback for ad blocker users

YouTube has been fighting the use of adblockers on its platform for some time; the company is now forcing users’ hands by blocking videos unless their adblocker is disabled for YouTube.

Those still using an adblocker will get a pop-up warning them to disable it, saying, “Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled”.

The notification started appearing for users earlier this month, but it was just a warning, and users could close it and continue watching. However, it is now making users take action to continue viewing.

It prompts users to either allow YouTube through their adblocker or sign up for the platform’s ad-free Premium subscription. One user shared a screenshot of the prompt on Twitter (now X):

Ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.

Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.

You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and can still get paid from your subscription.

It then provides two buttons: one to “Allow YouTube Ads” and another to “Try YouTube Premium”.

According to Christopher Lawton, YouTube’s communications manager, using an ad blocker contravenes YouTube’s terms of service.

“Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube,” Lawton told The Verge.

YouTube started testing blocking video playback in June 2023.

“Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” said Google spokesperson Oluwa Falodun.

“We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube.”