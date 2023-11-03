Watch — How bot phones are used to milk streaming royalties

There has been a rise in “streaming farms” playing back video and music content using bots to generate fraudulent royalty revenue.

Internet-supported music and video streaming platforms have helped drive the world’s gradual switch from physical to digital entertainment mediums over the past two decades.

Where musicians and the record labels that represent them previously generated part of their revenue from album sales, they now rely primarily on royalties, like what is used in the radio industry.

Streaming services Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, or YouTube Premium charge a rightsholder — such as a record label or music publisher — a fee for hosting their tracks on its platform.

In return, the streaming company pays royalties to the rightsholders based on the number of times a track is streamed.

The idea behind a streaming farm is fairly simple and is similar to so-called “click farms” used to generate fake engagement on social media platforms and online advertising fraud.

The video below shows an alleged streaming farm in action recently trended online.

Stream farm, these devices imitate human-like online listens and artificially increase streaming numbers. pic.twitter.com/kBF0Y4EEC6 — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) October 30, 2023

Firstly, the content creator uploads their songs or videos to a streaming service like Spotify or YouTube.

They then use multiple computers or spare phones — logged into fake accounts and installed with bot software — to play that content on repeat for hours on end.

Aside from listening to that creator’s content, a bot can be programmed to follow certain artists, save their songs, and put their music on playlists.

The content does not need to be good or engaging to draw other listeners or viewers — the bots don’t have taste and simply do as commanded.

That means even if a song had generated tens or hundreds of thousands of listens, the only person who might ever have heard it was the original stream farmer.

Some stream farmers use AI-generated music and automated streaming methods

Vice TV also reported about Chad Farms, a “musician” who publicly boasts about using stream farms to help him amass hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalty payments and climb the charts on multiple popular services.

Stream farming is not an illegal practice per se, but is against the terms and conditions of streaming services.

The threat of that ban is not enough of a deterrent for the numerous people who posted how-to guides on building streaming farms — including multiple videos on YouTube with step-by-step instructions.

Ironically, YouTube is one of the companies that must pay royalties to the rightsholder for the “farmed” streams.

The practice is not only popular among small-time opportunists trying to make an easy passive income, however.

There have also been instances where prominent musicians and record labels themselves have been accused of using stream farming to generate undeserved royalties from streaming companies.

Typically, larger players use streaming farms in developing countries, allowing them to keep the cost of the service low while still making a profit off the additional royalties.

Streaming companies like Spotify have ways to detect bot streams — although these are not infallible.

A 2021 study by France’s Centre Nationale de la Musique (CNM) estimated while 1–3% of streams across music services were from bot farms, only 0.23% of Spotify’s top 10,000 streams were from

Across its entire library, the percentage rises to about 1.14%.

In May 2023, the company pulled tens of thousands of tracks off its service based on “credible evidence” that they were being streamed using bots.

Spotify uses a mix of AI tools and human intervention to detect bot streams.

MusicBusinessWorld recently reported that the company was making significant changes to its royalty payout models from the first quarter of 2024, which will help to address the issue further.

Its intention is to reduce the cut that stream farmers might be taking from the royalty pool and rechannel it to artists with legitimate playbacks.

The three core changes will be:

The introduction of a threshold of minimum annual streams before a track starts generating royalties.

Financial penalties for music distributors — including artists and record labels — when fraudulent activity is detected on tracks they uploaded to the service.

A minimum length of play-time that non-music “noise” tracks must reach to generate royalties.

Streaming bots are not a new phenomenon. The Internet has had a big bot problem for several years.

Bots have also been used in other ill-intended endeavours — like cheating in video games, creating fake engagement on social media, and review-bombing movies and TV shows with ulterior motives.

Scalpers have also used bots to clean out tickets for in-demand events like live concerts. They then resell these tickets at a significantly inflated cost.

Now read: YouTube blocks video playback for ad blocker users