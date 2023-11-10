Facebook launches subscription service in Europe to remove ads for R199 per month

Meta Platforms has launched a monthly subscription for Facebook users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland that lets users remove ads to “comply with evolving European regulations”.

In those regions, Facebook users over 18 can use the platform for free with ads or pay €10 (R199) on the web or €12.99 (R258) per month on Android or iOS for the ad-free experience.

Meta provides the ad-free option without charge to users who are younger than 18 and specifies that ad-free users’ data won’t be used for ads.

“In November, we will be offering people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads,” says Meta.

“While people are subscribed, their information will not be used for ads.”

This means that users who don’t subscribe to the ad-free version allow Meta to perform targeted advertising by tracking their information.

If the subscription is available in your region, you can expect to see a prompt with a sign-up option the next time you log into Facebook or Instagram.

The subscription can cover multiple profiles linked under your accounts centre.

However, from March 2024, Meta plans to charge an additional €6 (R119) per month for these (or €8 if you sign up in-app).

The move has faced criticism from privacy experts, including Thorin Klosowski, a security and privacy activist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“When you’re buying Netflix, you’re buying the convenience of not seeing ads,” Wired quoted Klosowski as saying.

“Buying into not being tracked is more about a pay-for-privacy scheme.”