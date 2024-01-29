Bolt launches same-day deliveries in South Africa

Bolt has announced the launch of a same-day parcel delivery service — Bolt Send — in northern Johannesburg, which will let customers send gifts and small parcels using the Bolt app.

The ride-hailing company says the service will be powered by its fleet of Bajaj Qute quadricycles, and customers can pay with cash or card.

The company says the launch of Bolt Send represents a strategic expansion, which it hopes will build on the ride-hailing platform’s popularity.

“As the demand for reliable delivery services grows, Bolt is steadfast in delivering a solution that exceeds user expectations,” says Bolt.

“This initiative also serves as an additional earning opportunity for Bolt’s driver-partners, solidifying the platform’s commitment to meeting evolving user needs.”

Customers will benefit from similar features within the Bolt ride-hailing app, including simple pricing and live in-app tracking.

Those wanting to send parcels through Bolt Send can access the service by tapping the parcel icon within the app, entering a pick-up point and destination, selecting Bolt Send on the vehicle category page, and confirming their trip.

Customers will receive a notification when the driver is outside and ready to collect their parcel, and they can share the trip with the recipient once it has been picked up.

“Leveraging the strong reception of the Bajaj vehicles allows us to offer a dedicated delivery solution that aligns with Bolt’s reputation for efficiency and innovation,” said Bolt Africa PR manager Sandra Suzanne Buyole.

“We are also pleased to provide drivers with an additional way to earn an income during these tough economic times.”

As one may expect with ride-hailing platform functionality, pricing for Bolt Send varies based on distance and demand.

The company specifies that it doesn’t maintain insurance coverage for package loss, damage, or theft and notes that parcels must be 60 x 40 x 40cm or smaller and valued at R1,500 or less.