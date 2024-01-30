IT services sector in South Africa shows good growth

Research and advisory firm BMIT says its latest South African IT Services Market Report demonstrates the remarkable resilience and growth of the sector, which grew 11.8% year-on-year to reach R84.7 billion in 2022.

BMIT’s preliminary study for 2023 estimates the market size at R95.9 billion, indicating a further growth of 13.2%.

“This growth is a testament to the robustness of the local IT sector and the increasing reliance on technology in all aspects of business and daily life,” said BMIT managing director Chris Geerdts.

Geerdts said their forecast towards 2027 shows that although most traditional IT service areas will experience low growth, selected services will more than compensate.

These will drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% and take the IT Services market to a projected R160 billion total annual revenue.

Cloud services growth will dominate, with a CAGR of 27%, whilst other areas receiving a lot of customer attention are Cloud Enablement and Managed Services, with a CAGR of 17%, and Managed Hosting, with a CAGR of 13%.

Geerdts said the growth in AI continues to accelerate, and he also sees several other key market drivers in place, including digital transformation, cyber security, cloud computing, and automation, underpinning the next growth phase of the market.

However, there are also challenges to be faced.

As companies undergo digital transformation, they encounter the many complexities of cloud migration and integration.

These they must address with appropriate planning and execution to avoid disruption whilst their businesses continue to operate.

Geerdts likened this to “building a plane while you are flying it”.

The fundamental importance of customer experience to business represents a challenge and an opportunity, BMIT stated.

BMIT attributed many of the successes of the largest players in the IT services market to their ability to adapt to changing market conditions and their commitment to innovation and customer service.

Specialised IT services are also coming to the fore, with businesses focusing on value co-creation and increasingly having to deliver on sustainable business imperatives.

BMIT expects this trend to continue, with more businesses seeking specialised IT services to help them navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape.

“The ever-present skills shortages are a challenge, but they also present an opportunity for growth and innovation in the IT services sector,” Geerdts said.

“As the demand for skilled IT professionals continues to outstrip supply, there is a growing need for innovative solutions to bridge this gap. This presents another exciting opportunity for companies who understand this.”