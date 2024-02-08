What happened to Everyshop

JD Group has halted investments in Everyshop as the online stores of its established physical retailers have performed better.

The confirmation comes nearly three years after Everyshop launched ambitious plans to stake its claim in South African e-commerce as the one-stop shop for the JD Group’s stores — which include Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Sleepmasters, Bradlows, Rochester, and Russells.

Everyshop rolled out its website in March 2021, offering a wide range of products from these outlets.

At launch, its products covered several categories — including entertainment, fashion, health & beauty, perfect home, work & study, projects & DIY, lifestyle & leisure, fitness, cellular, and toys.

However, JD Group also maintained the individual online stores of each retailer rather than shutting these down and attempting to migrate users to a single website.

Among Everyshop’s early plans was to open pickup lockers and in-store counters where customers could collect orders and receive support.

However, neither JD Group nor its holding company, Pepkor, has provided tangible updates about the store’s performance or expansion since its launch.

Website traffic dwindles

According to Internet data traffic analysis firm Similarweb, Everyshop.co.za was the 208th most popular website in the Computers, Electronics, and Technology category in South Africa in December 2023.

Overall, it ranked 6,652nd of all websites in South Africa, with just 126,802 visits between October and December 2023.

This was a huge decline from a year ago when it got over 1.2 million visits in the third quarter of 2022.

Takealot, from which Everyshop aimed to grab market share, was at the top of the major e-commerce players in South Africa — ranking 12th with 49.62 million visits over the same period.

Bash — The Foschini Group’s online clothing store — ranked 42nd, despite launching more than a year after Everyshop.

It amassed 18.28 million visits in the last three months of 2023, 148 times the number that visited Everyshop.

Everyshop is even being outperformed by specialist PC hardware stores like Evetech and Wootware in terms of site visits.

In addition to its decline in online traffic, Everyshop’s social media following is small and has much fewer reviews than its rivals.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, it has a measly 433 followers, while Takealot boasts 242,100.

Out of all the major online stores in South Africa, it is also the only one without mobile apps.

While its website can be used on a mobile device through a browser, this is much less intuitive than a purpose-built interface, particularly when it comes to online shopping.

The table below shows how Everyshop compares with the other major online stores in South Africa.

South African online stores following and review comparison Everyshop Takealot Superbalist Bob Shop OneDayOnly Bash Facebook likes 61,000 911,000 1.1 million 885,000 516,000 110,000 Hellopeter reviews 211 25,710 3,787 911 1,507 272 Instagram followers 8,600 249,000 435,000 22,000 173,000 47,500 X (Twitter) followers 433 242,100 114,900 65,000 65,800 1,410 Similarweb quarterly visit rank in South Africa (October to December 2023) 6,652nd 12th 77th 116th 180th 42nd

MyBroadband asked JD Group and Everyshop for feedback on the online store’s performance.

The company said although Everyshop continued to trade and serve a small and loyal customer base, JD Group would make no new investments in the pure-play format “at this stage”.

“The objective with Everyshop was to introduce an online-pure play retail platform that aggregated all the merchandise on offer by JD’s omni-retail brands together with new product categories,” the company said.

“It also created the opportunity to accelerate the existing e-commerce fulfilment competencies to enable world-class fine-picking capabilities.”

JD Group said Everyshop initially achieved impressive growth in an environment where e-commerce was booming and online store sales were growing well ahead of physical sales.

“Notwithstanding the positive customer and industry response, a new brand, and more specifically, an e-commerce business, demands a significant investment in time, effort and resources,” JD Group said.

The company said that although its structure and existing investments in e-commerce allowed for launching Everyshop at a very small incremental cost in terms of systems and people, its marketing costs remained significant.

Daily Investor previously reported that part of Everyshop’s failure to take off could be due to a misguided advertising strategy focused on traditional offline mediums like billboards, radio, magazines and newspapers.

The idea behind this approach was to introduce South Africans who did not shop online to e-commerce and Everyshop.

However, the questionable strategy backfired because JD Group failed to recognise that a customer first needed to be online before being willing to spend online.

JD Group has instead blamed Everyshop’s challenges on an overall shift back to physical shopping after the pandemic eased.

In its own stores, the group observed a higher conversion rate and lower cost of acquisition to the extent that similar products were A/B tested across the omni and pure-play platforms.

In every regard, the omni-channel products produced better metrics.

Simply put, JD Group found that products were more likely to sell in-store and on the websites of its established retailers than on Everyshop.

Internet traffic data from Similarweb shows that the standalone online stores of JD Group’s major retailers performed far better than Everyshop over the last quarter of 2023.

The chart below compares the visits to Everyshop, Incredible, Hifi Corp, Bradlows, and Russells’ websites between October 2023 and December 2023.

Although Rochester and Sleepmasters are not shown in the graph due to limits on Similarweb, we confirmed that they also had more visits in the last quarter of the year — 524,258 and 625,519, respectively.

In addition to the shift to its physical retailers’ channels, JD Group said the significant deterioration in the South African economy has constrained growth in the retail market.

The company has subsequently decided to focus its efforts and investment where it could best serve its existing loyal customer base and compete most effectively.

JD Group said the decision was also informed by the “imminent launch of a well-known global commerce brand”, likely referring to Amazon.com’s local marketplace rollout.

JD Group said its competitors were doubling down and improving their focus on the e-commerce market to prepare themselves for this.

The latter possibly refers to JD Group’s primary retail rival — Massmart — investing heavily into the e-commerce operations of Builders, Game, and Mkaro.

JD Group told MyBroadband that the company remained excited about the opportunities presented by the e-commerce sector.

Its omnichannel strategy grew JD Group’s online sales to represent over 10% of all sales across the tech division.

“The group has a number of exciting initiatives underway to offer consumers even more variety, more fulfilment options and reduced delivery times across the board,” JD Group said.