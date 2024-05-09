Takealot launches unlimited free delivery subscription

Takealot has launched a monthly subscription service that provides free deliveries and collections of orders on Takealot.com and Mr D.

The South African e-commerce giant said the subscription service — dubbed TakealotMore — was poised to transform the digital shopping experience.

“This groundbreaking subscription service offers millions of South Africans exclusive monthly benefits to eliminate delivery costs and enhance shopping convenience,” Takealot said.

“The subscription service offers fast, free delivery and collect options on Takealot.”

The service is available now on Takealot’s website and will start rolling out on the Takealot mobile app from Monday, 13 May 2024.

Two subscription tiers are available — TakealotMore Standard at R39 per month and TakealotMore Premium for R99 per month.

For orders with a minimum value of R500, the Standard plan offers two free same-day deliveries and collections per month and unlimited free next-day deliveries and collections.

The Standard subscription also provides one free Mr D takeaway order with a minimum value of R150 and one free Mr D grocery order with a minimum value of R350.

Premium provides unlimited same-day, next-day, and standard deliveries and collections for Takealot orders, as well as ten free deliveries of bulky items in a month.

On Mr D, Premium subscribers will get five free deliveries for orders with a minimum value of R150 and unlimited grocery deliveries for orders with a minimum value of R350.

The table below provides a summary of the differences between the Takealot subscription plans.

Users interested in the subscription can take up a free 7-day trial and can cancel at any time during their membership without further payment commitments.

Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman said that TakealotMore would “redefine convenience and value” for millions of South Africans.

“Our commitment to providing accessible, cost-effective solutions drives us to continually innovate and enhance the way South Africans shop,” Zietsman said.

“That’s why TakealotMore has been purpose-built with a budget-friendly tiered approach so that every Takealot customer, no matter their needs, can experience more with every shop.”

Zietsman added that further perks will be introduced to TakealotMore in the near future, as the subscription will be an ever-evolving experience.