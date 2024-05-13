Takealot expands 1-hour delivery service

Takealot is expanding its on-demand, 60-minute delivery service — TakealotNow (stylised TakealotNOW) — to more areas in Cape Town.

The service is now available to customers in Atlantic Seaboard, City Bowl, Woodstock, Rondebosch, Kenilworth, Milnerton, Ottery, Century City, Foreshore, Plattekloof, Richmond Park, and surrounding areas.

The TakealotNow service offers a selection of curated products for one-hour delivery, including laptops, smartphones, beauty products, kids’ toys, and alternative energy products.

“After successfully piloting TakealotNow in Johannesburg and the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, it’s evident that our customers appreciate the speed of delivery and convenience of TakealotNow,” says Frederik Zietsman, Takealot Group CEO.

“In an industry primarily focused on groceries, we’ve pioneered a shift by offering on-demand delivery on a diverse range of products.”

The company noted that the rapid growth of the South African on-demand delivery market reflects shoppers’ changing habits and preferences.

The TakealotNow service is available within the Mr D app, and shoppers can find it in the dedicated Shops tab on the delivery platform.

“This expansion marks another exciting milestone for us. TakealotNow seamlessly integrates with the Mr D app, offering our customers the same trusted, effortless convenience Mr D is known for now with a greater variety of choice, fast,” said Alex Wörz, CEO at Mr D.

Additionally, those who have signed up for the company’s new TakealotMore subscription will enjoy free deliveries on TakealotNow.

TakealotMore subscription service

TakealotMore launched on Thursday, 9 May 2024, offering customers a subscription service for free deliveries and collections for orders on Takealot.com and Mr D.

“This groundbreaking subscription service offers millions of South Africans exclusive monthly benefits to eliminate delivery costs and enhance shopping convenience,” Takealot said.

“The subscription service offers fast, free delivery and collect options on Takealot.”

It has been available on the Takealot website since Thursday, and the company expects it to roll out to the mobile app on Monday, 13 May.

Customers can choose from two tiers — TakealotMore Standard for R39 monthly and TakealotMore Premium for R99 monthly.

For orders with a minimum value of R500, Standard subscribers will get two free same-day deliveries and collections per month, as well as unlimited free next-day deliveries and collections.

The Standard subscription also provides one free Mr D takeaway order with a minimum value of R150 and one free Mr D grocery order with a minimum value of R350.

Premium subscribers get unlimited same-day, next-day, and standard deliveries and collections for Takealot orders.

On Mr D, Premium subscribers will get five free deliveries for orders with a minimum value of R150 and unlimited grocery deliveries for orders with a minimum value of R350.