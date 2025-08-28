Datacentrix beats BCX and Altron as South Africa’s preferred IT service provider

Datacentrix is the preferred IT service provider for South African businesses, followed by BCX and Altron, Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey has revealed.

Conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents, the survey only considered responses from individuals directly involved in selecting ICT products and services for their companies.

Since the results were filtered to only include those who make or influence IT purchasing decisions, they are a credible reflection of actual decision-making trends in the business sector.

Many companies prefer to outsource IT services, allowing them to focus on their preferred business instead of managing cybersecurity, networking, and computer hardware.

Having the right IT service provider can be critical in ensuring your business performs at its best and that any IT issues are dealt with as quickly as possible.

ICT decision makers were asked which IT service provider they would pick for their company. The results show the competitive nature of this market, with high scores for four different brands.

Datacentrix took the top spot with more than 26% of the votes. The company used to be owned by Alviva, but was recently acquired by private equity firm Convergence Partners.

BCX came in second place with 20% followed closely by Altron and AdaptIT in third and fourth place. Altron received 19% of the vote while AdaptIT received 17%.

NTT Data has suffered a significant hit in popularity since the start of 2024, when they were still known as Dimension Data and led a similar survey with 42% of the vote.

The chart below shows the preferred IT service providers for South African businesses.