MTN Business security partnership with one of the biggest networks on the Internet

MTN Business and Cloudflare have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to deliver Zero Trust and Application Services as a managed service to corporate clients.

According to MTN Business, it has become the first Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in South Africa to deliver Cloudflare Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions.

It said the collaboration brings businesses in South Africa a comprehensive suite of managed solutions.

MTN said businesses across every sector are facing a rapidly evolving threat landscape, which requires a comprehensive suite of solutions to safeguard their digital operations.

Whereas Cloudflare’s Application Services accelerate and secure web applications, the Zero Trust services that are part of Cloudflare One simultaneously verify access, securing connectivity to protect employees at every stage.

“Hybrid work complexities and a dynamic threat landscape are challenging businesses across South Africa,” said MTN.

Cloudflare reported that during the second quarter of 2025, its security measures prevented an average of 277 million cyber threats in Africa daily.

The top targeted industries were telecommunications (49% of mitigated requests), followed by banking, financial services, and insurance (22.7%), retail (8.3%), newspapers (3.3%), and gaming/gambling (3.2%).

Moreover, Cloudflare blocked an average of 1.5 billion (4%) cyber-attacks each day that were primarily classified as DDoS attacks originating in South Africa.

“Cloudflare is the only company offering a broad range of network security and Secure Access Service Edge services through a unified platform built on our own infrastructure,” said Cloudflare chief partner officer Tom Evans.

“Service providers like MTN are essential to extending critical security protections at scale, and we are thrilled to be partnering together to help protect businesses across Africa.”

Evans said that as the demand for managed security services continues to rise, Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud platform was uniquely positioned to enable partners to deliver cost-effective, consolidated cybersecurity.

“By combining our platform with MTN’s regional expertise, we’re committed to strengthening the security posture and consolidating costs for businesses across Africa,” he said.

MTN said that as cyber threats evolve in scale and complexity, organisations should not have to rely on their own technical expertise to run and maintain a secure, efficient business.

“We are thrilled to be the first Cloudflare MSSP partner in South Africa. This collaboration enables us to bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our customers, offering market-leading protection”, said David Behr, executive for MTN ICT Converged Solutions.

“Unlike outdated legacy architecture solutions, Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud suite of solutions delivers unparalleled security, providing businesses the confidence to operate in an increasingly digital world.”