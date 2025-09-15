Checkers Sixty60 smashing Pick n Pay and Woolworths in South Africa

World Wide Worx’s Online Retail in South Africa report has revealed that Checkers’ Sixty60 one-hour grocery delivery platform is more popular among shoppers than Pick n Pay asap! and Woolies Dash.

The company surveyed 1,400 South African residents in 2025 to gauge shopper preferences in the country’s e-commerce market. Of the respondents, 16%, or 224, said they most frequently use Checkers’ platform.

Participants were asked which local shopping platform they most frequently used for online purchases, and as many would expect, e-commerce giant Takealot received the highest score at 45%, or 630 votes.

World Wide Worx said that, while Takealot is the clear leader, Checkers Sixty60 is rising, particularly in the Western Cape.

The Shoprite-owned on-demand delivery service has a healthy lead over competitors, Pick n Pay asap! and Woolies Dash, which placed third and fourth, respectively.

Pick n Pay’s on-demand grocery delivery service scored 8%, or 112 votes, while Woolies Dash scored 7%, or 98 votes.

“Sixty60 is double the rate of Pick n Pay as well as of Woolworths,” said World Wide Worx CEO and technology expert Arthur Goldstuck.

“Those two together don’t match up to Sixty60, and it gives an indication of the powerful lead Shoprite built up with Sixty60, due to their strategy and their timing.”

Checkers Sixty60’s performance is impressive, considering it only launched in 2020. It quickly became a powerful player in South Africa’s e-commerce market.

World Wide Worx’s report is supported by Ask Africa data for 2024, which revealed that groceries were the second most popular product category to order online in South Africa.

When participants were asked what they buy online, clothing took a significant lead, with 30.2% of votes, followed by groceries, with 18.4%, and computer hardware and accessories, with 16.6%.

The chart below summarises the responses to World Wide Worx’s e-commerce survey regarding which local shopping platform South Africans use most frequently for online purchases.

Sixty60 Hyper win

Checkers expanded its Sixty60 catalogue when it added deliveries from Hyper stores in October 2024, enabling users to order a wide range of products, including appliances and tech, on demand.

In January 2025, Shoprite told MyBroadband that the move was showing positive results, contributing to a 10% increase in new users on the platform.

“Customers in eligible areas have access to over 10,000 larger general merchandise items available from Checkers Hyper supermarkets,” it said.

“It has been very well received and contributed to an increase of nearly 10% in new customers using the platform.”

It said the most popular Hyper products purchased include baby essentials like car seats and strollers, gardening products, large toys, camping and outdoor equipment, and bulk grocery staples like long-life milk packs.

The expanded catalogue launched shortly before the festive season, a peak shopping period in South Africa. MyBroadband asked Shoprite how the Hyper offering performed during this period.

“The Checkers Hyper offering proved particularly valuable during the festive season. Delivery volumes peaked on Christmas Eve, demonstrating both the popularity of the service and its ability to assist with last-minute gifting and hosting needs,” it said.

It highlighted one order placed on Christmas Day. A customer ordered two PlayStation 5 consoles at 14:56, and they were delivered a little over two hours later.

At launch, Shoprite chief strategy officer, Neil Schreuder, said the expansion to include Hyper products is part of the retailer’s plans to become the most profitable omnichannel retailer on the continent.