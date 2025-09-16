Bad news about the IT sector in South Africa

Umthombo Wealth chief investment officer Alex Duys says that the information and communications technology part of the business sector and economy is struggling in South Africa.

“Companies are simply not investing in big IT projects at the moment,” Duys said.

“As a result, these people are sitting on the bench, and it’s pretty much a wait-and-see approach. There’s probably more pain to come before things get better there.”

Duys made his remarks while answering questions about JSE-listed technology company Altron and its most recent trading update.

Altron cautioned that overall group revenue was “expected to be marginally softer, with continuing operations flat for the period.”

It said group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to be similar to the first half of the 2025 financial year, while operating profit will reflect single-digit growth.

Altron indicated that its Platforms segment was showing solid growth and offsetting the challenges in its IT Services division.

Duys explained that Altron’s Platforms units included Netstar, fintech, and healthtech and were the part of the business he liked.

“That part of the business update was quite positive. They’re doing pretty much double-digit growth there,” Duys said.

“They’ve also changed the accounting policy, meaning the tracker in your car is now going to depreciate over a longer period of time. So that will boost earnings growth and ROE.”

Duys said that changing accounting policies in this way is usually a red flag. However, in this case, it was a positive move.

“Cash earnings in Altron are so much more than accounting earnings, so it’s actually a green flag here,” he said.

“Where the problem is at the moment is in the ICT side of the business. We’ve seen it with Capital Appreciation’s update, we saw it with Reunert — that part of the business sector and the economy is really struggling.”

Altron flat

Werner Kapp, Altron CEO

Altron reported in its latest annual results that its Ebitda increased by 27% from R1.5 billion to R1.8 billion. However, Altron’s continuing operations essentially remained flat with a 0.2% decrease.

Some good news was that the group significantly improved its efficiency by lowering its operating expenditure from R8.3 billion to R7.9 billion.

Altron has also experienced a significant reduction in its interest-bearing debt from R1.4 billion to just over R840 million.

This was primarily due to a significant R489 million reduction in the group’s bank overdrafts, which gave the group some interest expense relief and further increased its profitability.

The decrease in interest-bearing debt was likely due to the management buyout of Altron Nexus, which resulted in the organisation’s debt related to Nexus being removed from Altron’s books.

Altron’s continuing operations, which exclude Nexus, saw its net profit margin improve from 4% to 6.4%.

This had the effect of Altron’s net profit from continuing operations increasing from R387 million to R616 million.

It also celebrated a 50% rise in operating profit from R650 million to R972 million, with Altron CEO Werner Kapp saying the results reflected a disciplined strategy execution.

“Our high annuity revenue base provides a solid foundation, with our Platforms segment remaining a key growth driver, delivering double-digit revenue and profit growth,” Kapp said.

“This consistent performance has strengthened our financial position and enabled us to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders,” Kapp said. The Altron board approved a final dividend of R0.50 per share.

Altron also provided details on the performance of its subsidiaries, like vehicle tracking service Netstar, which saw its subscriber base increase 16% to pass two million users and an EBITDA of R935 million.

The service was said to have processed over 226 billion data points in the reporting period and has scaled its fleet to over 33,000 assets globally.

Altron FinTech also reported positive revenue growth of R1.3 billion, an increase of 17%, while Altron HealthTech’s revenue increased by 15% to R122 million.