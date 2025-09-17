Another tech company to delist from the JSE

Metrofile has announced that it signed an implementation agreement on 16 September 2025 to sell the company to a group of investors for R3.25 per share and delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The buyers are acting through a holding company called Mango Holding Corp, which is a newly incorporated limited liability private company in Delaware.

All Metrofile shareholders will be offered a cash consideration of R3.25 per share. “The offeror will be entitled to increase the offer consideration from time to time,” Metrofile noted.

It explained that Mango Holding’s shares were held by WndrCo LLC (40.4%), Mr James Simmons and his family (25.3%), and selected high net worth Individuals.

WndrCo is a multi-stage technology investment firm founded in 2016 with a thematic focus on the consumerisation of software.

It employs professionals in Silicon Valley and New York City with a unique network of partners. Its investor base includes leading institutions, corporate partners, and family offices.

“James Simmons is an investor and entrepreneur with extensive experience in the software and insurance industries,” said Metrofile.

Metrofile Holdings is an investment holding company that operates through its subsidiaries and divisions in the information and records management industry.

Its primary holdings and business activities are conducted through several key entities, with a focus on physical and digital services.

The announcement of the deal comes after Metrofile notified shareholders on 26 March 2025 that it was in discussions relating to the potential acquisition of the Company.

“The offer represents a unique opportunity for Metrofile shareholders to realise significant value and for Metrofile’s key stakeholders to participate in its digital expansion,” the company stated.

Metrofile said the offer will allow shareholders to sell at a significant cash premium to the volume-weighted average price of the 30 days before the March announcement.

“The Offer will also realise significant value for Metrofile’s B-BBEE shareholders, demonstrating the benefits resulting from government’s B-BBEE policies,” the company stated.

“For Metrofile, the Offer accelerates its digital transformation, which has been ongoing since 2016, and will improve access to expertise and new markets.”

Metrofile said its employees, customers, and partners will benefit from improved digital services and information management solutions.

This is because the business will be aligning with investors focused on strategic growth, innovation and operational excellence.

For the buyers, the deal represents a strategic opportunity to establish a regionally diversified platform in information management and digital services.

Acquiring Metrofile enables the buyers to establish an immediate presence in key markets in Africa and the Middle East, leveraging Metrofile’s established presence and brand.

“Metrofile provides a foundation for digital expansion and business process automation services, aligned with global customer demand trends,” it stated.

“The offer is a long-term investment by the offeror aligned with its strategy for operational engagement and reinvestment.”

Metrofile share price from December 2024 to September 2025

Shrinking JSE

Metrofile’s delisting will add to the growing list of companies vanishing from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), further reducing options for South African investors and asset managers.

Data presented by Merchant West equity analyst Alyssa Viljoen showed that 20 years ago, the JSE had around 450 companies listed.

There were even more in the 1990s, with approximately 850 companies listed on the JSE over 30 years ago. However, as of the end of 2024, this number has dropped to around 300.

Just this year, African Rainbow Capital Investments delisted from the JSE. The company will redomicile from Mauritius to South Africa, and investors will have the option to remain invested in unlisted shares.

MultiChoice is also set to delist following its acquisition by French media conglomerate Groupe Canal+. However, Canal+ has said it will pursue a secondary inward listing on the JSE for its shares.

In 2024, technology companies like MiX Telematics, Cognition Holdings, and TeleMasters delisted from the JSE.

The tide of delistings is creating a growing concern among local investors and asset managers, raising questions about the long-term sustainability and efficiency of South Africa’s capital markets.