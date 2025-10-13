South African government almost entirely offline

Much of the gov.za namespace is offline, with Domain Name System (DNS) servers not resolving Internet addresses for most South African government departments.

Outage tracking service Downdetector shows that people started reporting problems with the gov.za domain from around 14:00 on Monday, 13 October 2025.

With domain resolution disrupted, it is likely that email and other online services will also be impacted.

MyBroadband tested the domains of 23 government departments and found that only a handful were resolving.

Those still working included the SA Revenue Service, Dirco, the Office of the Chief Justice, the Department of Justice, State Security, and the Department of Defence.

Departments with domains offline included the SA Police Service, Home Affairs, Stats SA, the Electricity & Energy, and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The Internet domain for South Africa’s State IT Agency (Sita), which is not a gov.za address, but sita.co.za, was also offline.

“We confirm that one of our Internet breakout points situated in Centurion, Gauteng, experienced an outage,” a Sita spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“The Internet link went down due to a cable break and the cause of the break has yet to be determined.”

Sita said it was prioritising getting services running again and had mobilised its teams and those of an external service provider to attend to this incident.

“The affected areas were diverted to the backup link, which is currently congested due to the additional traffic load, resulting in degraded performance,” said Sita.

Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal are affected. Sita said it was optimistic that services would be restored to normal operations soon.

“Sita sincerely apologises for the outage experienced and the inconvenience our customers endured.”

The gov.za downtime follows several other major outages at private companies in South Africa in recent weeks.

Most recently, medical aid company Discovery experienced its second IT-related system outage in a week on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

The Courier Guy’s website was offline on Tuesday, 30 September, while Mweb experienced an outage of its email services on Thursday, 2 October.

According to The Courier Guy, the website outage did not disrupt its services. It also provided customers with alternative methods to book collections while communicating with them about the downtime.

Internet outages in South Africa

Mweb also experienced an outage of its email services, which it said was limited to access via POP/IMAP and the webmail portal due to an issue at its upstream vendor.

Mweb was not the only communications service provider that experienced a service outage in the past month. Telkom’s mobile network suffered a national outage at the end of September.

Earlier in September, Afrihost and MetroFibre reported high-impact fibre connectivity outages affecting customers around the country.

At the end of May, Telkom had a significant outage in parts of the Western Cape. This mainly seemed to impact its Internet service provider operations, chiefly affecting fibre broadband customers.

Also in May, Internet service provider Cybersmart suffered an extended outage when several of its core routers failed due to a sudden surge in global routing data.

Cybersmart still had a few old Cisco 6500 routers in its network, which the network equipment vendor had stopped manufacturing in 2015.

On 21 May, Vodacom experienced a network outage due to a power fault in a Midrand data centre. The outage prevented customers from making calls and accessing the Internet for nearly two hours.

Also on 21 May, two incidents briefly interrupted data traffic for many Internet service providers (ISPs) at South Africa’s largest Internet exchange point, NAPAfrica.

The downtime happened because of a software bug in a piece of networking equipment that prevented it from responding correctly to a flood of traffic from a remote network.

NAPAfrica said the particular issue that caused the flood of traffic not to be handled correctly was previously logged with its vendor and has been acknowledged as an official bug.

“The recommendation from the vendor was to use port protection mode to prevent port flapping and to ensure that leaks would not affect the network,” it said.

“In this particular case, protection mode has proven to be ineffective, resulting in the same issues related to the aforementioned bug.”

To mitigate this issue, NAPAfrica said it has begun implementing static access control lists to ensure stability.

Downdetector outage reports chart

Gov.za error message

StatsSA error message