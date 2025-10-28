Well-known South African IT firm turns a corner

iOCO, formerly EOH Holdings, has released its results for the year ended 31 July 2025, revealing a swing from loss to profit between the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

This is despite a slight decline in revenue. iOCO reported revenue of R5.58 billion during the 2025 financial year, down from just over R6.04 billion during the same period in 2024.

However, the company swung from a net loss of R54 million as of 31 July 2024 to a net profit of R258 million as of 31 July 2025.

“Operational performance continues to strengthen, as decentralisation and central cost rationalisation allows business units more flexibility to tailor technology services to benefit our clients,” iOCO stated.

“This saw recurring revenue improving to 48% (from 37%) and revenue inflecting to growth in H2 2025.”

Following a successful turnaround, improved financial performance, and strong free cash flow, iOCO said it would progress its capital allocation strategy along three priorities: share buybacks, balance sheet optimisation, and acquisitions.

“Acquisitions are expected to complement iOCO’s existing portfolio, enhance its technology offerings, and unlock new revenue streams in high-growth sectors,” it said.

iOCO attributed the improved performance to its strategic reset in 2024, from which it said the early gains are beginning to show.

“The new leadership team put in place a 3-step transformational plan with a core focus to drive iOCO’s efficient operating model, business autonomy, resources, and capital allocation,” it said in a recent trading statement.

“The early gains from our transformation are beginning to show, reaffirming our ambition to position iOCO as a premier technology partner in South Africa, the Middle East, and the UK.”

In the 2025 financial year, iOCO’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) improved by 68% to R516 million from R307 million in the same period.

Net finance costs reduced by 24% to R89 million, and earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) improved to R0.40.

The EPS and HEPS improvements are significant, considering iOCO reported an EPS loss per share of R0.10 and HEPS loss per share of R0.21 in the 2024 financial year.

“Our FY25 results show good momentum across the group as the strategy takes hold and is embraced by the dedicated 4,500 iOCO employees,” said iOCO.

“Besides the vastly improved profitability, translating into strong free cash flow generation, most satisfying is the inflection to revenue growth in the second half of FY25.”

The table below lists key figures reported in iOCO’s financial results for the year ended 31 July 2025.