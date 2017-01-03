More Ford Kugas burst into flames

Three Ford Kuga cars have burst into flames in recent days, following a call by Ford South Africa for Kuga owners to bring their vehicles in for inspection.

IOL reported that Kugas in East London, Vryburg, and Brakpan were severely damaged by fires within the past three days.

Ford South Africa recently stated it was investigating possible engine fires in Kugas powered by its 1.6-litre EcoBoost engine.

“We are advising affected customers to contact their Ford dealer to request a further check,” said Ford.

This followed multiple reports of Ford Kuga models suddenly catching fire while being driven, with drivers set to launch a lawsuit against the company over the incidents.

IOL stated that Ford has not recalled the Kuga in South Africa, with its decision “driven by the data available”.

“When the data indicates action is needed, we move quickly on behalf of our customers,” said Ford.

“Buy a Kuga, it’s fine”

Maria Whitebooi-Daniels, a Kuga driver from East London, said she purchased her Ford “a few weeks ago” and was told by the salesperson the car was safe.

“She said she was told the fires affecting this model were caused by people modifying their vehicles with gadgets that are not approved by Ford,” stated the report.

After having problems with the car, she took it into Ford and a safety check was conducted on 29 December.

On 31 December, her engine caught alight and she had to abandon her vehicle.

