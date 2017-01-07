Car windscreens made out of iPhone screen glass

Corning, the company behind the Gorilla Glass used in many smartphone screens, has shown of its glass-enabled concept car at CES 2017.

The car’s windscreen, sunroof, rear window, side windows, and dashboard are made out of a hybrid Gorilla Glass – which is lighter and more durable than normal automotive glass.

Corning said the glass is 30% lighter and allows a car’s dashboard to function as a touchscreen.

The glass is also said to be clearer than normal glass and allows for better HUDs on windscreens.