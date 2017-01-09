More Ford Kugas catch fire in South Africa

eNCA reported that two more Ford Kuga’s caught fire over the weekend, with investigators uncertain as to what caused the blazes.

“Experts are divided about whether the fires are being caused by a combination of electrical faults and a plastic fuel line, or by problems with the vehicle’s cooling systems,” said eNCA.

Ford South Africa recently stated it was investigating possible engine fires in Kugas powered by its 1.6-litre EcoBoost engine.

“We are advising affected customers to contact their Ford dealer to request a further check,” said Ford.

This followed multiple reports of Ford Kuga models suddenly catching fire while being driven, with drivers set to launch a lawsuit against the company over the incidents.

Ford has not recalled the Kuga in South Africa, with its decision “driven by the data available”.

“When the data indicates action is needed, we move quickly on behalf of our customers,” said Ford.

The concern over Kuga fires started in December 2015 after Reshall Jimmy was killed by a fire in his Ford Kuga.

eNCA said that since December 2015, at least 43 Kugas which were manufactured between 2013 and 2014 have caught fire in South Africa.

Jimmy’s family believes that a mechanical or electrical fault with the Ford Kuga was to blame for the fire.

Owners of destroyed Kugas said Ford refused to investigate the cause of the fires.

Photos of burning Ford vehicles

The photos below come from the Ford Vehicles Burning Facebook page, which was started by the Jimmy family.

Now read: More Ford Kugas burst into flames