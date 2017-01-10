Volvo testing self-driving cars with real people in real traffic

Volvo has launched an autonomous drive research programme which forms part of the Drive Me project.

The Hain family, from Gothenburg in Sweden, are the first people to take part in this real-life self-driving trial.

“In the rush to deliver fully-autonomous cars, many car makers are forgetting the most important ingredient: the people that will use them,” said Volvo.

The aim of the Drive Me research project is to enhance people’s lives and have a positive impact on society, said Volvo.

“We take a holistic rather than a purely technical approach to our research and development processes.”

The project will see up to 100 autonomous cars on the roads around Gothenburg, driven by real people, in real traffic during 2017.

The project is set to expand to other cities around the world in the near future.

