Important Ford Kuga announcement on Monday

The National Consumer Commission and Ford are expected to make an “important announcement” regarding the future of the Ford Kuga in South Africa on Monday.

The announcement will follow numerous incidents of Ford Kuga vehicles bursting into flames for no clear reason.

The latest incident occurred this week, and is one of around 45 cases of the Kuga spontaneously catching alight since December 2015.

Ford South Africa recently stated it was investigating possible engine fires in Kugas powered by its 1.6-litre EcoBoost engine.

It told affected Kuga owners to take their car into the nearest Ford dealership for a safety inspection.

A report from IOL said the family of Reshall Jimmy – who died when his Kuga burst into flames in December 2015 – took about 30 cases of Ford Kugas catching on fire to the Motor Industry Ombudsman on Friday.

The family also plans to launch a class action lawsuit against Ford South Africa, and said they have support from the majority of the affected Ford Kuga owners they have been in contact with.

The report stated that Ford SA recently launched legal action to obtain evidence from the SAPS related to the Jimmy investigation.

Trevor Hattingh, spokesperson for the National Consumer Commission, said they reached an agreement with Ford’s management on Friday after warning the company that it has a responsibility to protect consumers.

Hattingh told Radio 702 that, in terms of the law, they can order a recall if there are reasonable grounds to believe consumers are exposed to potential risk.

“45 cars are more than enough,” he said.