How much money you can make as an Uber driver in Johannesburg

Uber allows drivers to work their own hours and drive their own vehicles, charging a percentage of their earnings for using the company’s services and application.

The amount of money drivers can make depends on three factors – operating location, operating time, and daily hours spent driving.

Uber provides drivers with regular updates regarding their earning potential and points out areas in which they can improve, such as changing locations or working different in areas.

Potential Earnings

Signing up to drive with Uber is a straightforward process and does not require any joining fee, but drivers are subject to a service fee of 25% of their earnings per trip.

The amount of money an Uber driver earns is dependent on a number of factors, including which vehicle class they operate.

According to Uber’s driver portal, drivers in Johannesburg can expect to make between:

R80-R120 per hour.

R4,000-R9,000 gross earnings per week.

Drivers are paid on a weekly basis and are also given a weekly performance summary.

Uber drivers are not required to be online all the time and can decide when and for how long they want to work.

Working Hours

One of the biggest factors influencing driver income is their working hours.

Average hourly earnings vary depending on day and time, and Uber has used its data to outline the best times for drivers to be online.

Weekends are the busiest time and the best places for drivers to find riders include Sandton, Fourways, Illovo, Johannesburg Town, and Parkhurst.

Below is Uber’s spreadsheet for average UberX hourly earnings in the Johannesburg and Pretoria area (click to enlarge).

