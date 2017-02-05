Ford apologises for “not keeping the public informed” about the Kuga

Ford has taken out a full-page advertisement in Sunday newspapers to apologise for poor communication regarding the “Kuga situation”.

The apology comes after the car maker issued a recall of the 1.6-litre Ford Kuga, following several vehicles bursting into flames.

One of the incidents involved a Ford Kuga belonging to Reshall Jimmy, who died in the fire. Ford has not taken responsibility for the incident.

A summary of the advertisement is posted below.