Ford apologises for “not keeping the public informed” about the Kuga

Ford has taken out a full-page advertisement in Sunday newspapers to apologise for poor communication regarding the “Kuga situation”.
The apology comes after the car maker issued a recall of the 1.6-litre Ford Kuga, following several vehicles bursting into flames.
One of the incidents involved a Ford Kuga belonging to Reshall Jimmy, who died in the fire. Ford has not taken responsibility for the incident.
A summary of the advertisement is posted below.
At Ford we appreciate the feelings of our South African customers and extended Ford family. Safety is our top priority and whenever an incident, like the recent events surrounding the Ford KUGA, raises concerns about one of our vehicles, we treat it with the utmost seriousness.
We recognise that during this process we have not done a good enough job in keeping our customers and the public informed about the Ford KUGA situation and what we have been doing to fix it — for that we apologise unreservedly.
For those Ford KUGA owners interested in acquiring other Ford products, we have introduced support programs to assist our dealers.
We want our customers to know that this issue is being comprehensively addressed by me and my management team, and remains our top priority. We are absolutely committed to doing what it takes to address your concerns and restore your faith in our brand.
If you would like more information or to leave a comment, please visit ford.co.za. We’d love to hear from you.
Yours sincerely
Jeff Nemeth
President and CEO, Ford Southern Africa
