Uber cash payments in South Africa and the fear of crime

Uber drivers in Brazil are facing increased levels of crime in the country since the introduction of cash payments on the platform.

According to a recent report by Reuters, at least six drivers in Brazil have been murdered and robberies are up ten-fold since the cash service was launched in July 2016.

Part of the problem is drivers being requested for a trip by cash users with fake accounts, only to be driven to “bad neighbourhoods” and then robbed.

In response to the increase in crime, Uber in Brazil instituted a policy requiring cash users to register an account with their social security number.

Cash payments in South Africa

There are many similarities between South Africa and Brazil, two of which are high crime rates and Uber accepting cash payments.

Uber switched on its cash payment option in South Africa in May 2016, following trials in Nigeria and Kenya. Previously, users had to pay using a credit card.

Uber’s GM for Sub-Saharan Africa, Alon Lits, said accepting cash has given its African operations a big boost.

Many critics of the cash policy stated that introducing it to Uber in South Africa would see a rise in crimes against drivers.

MyBroadband spoke to Uber South Africa about the cash payments system in the country and the potential danger its poses.

Questions to Uber

What information must South African customers submit to open an Uber account if they only plan to use cash?

All riders still need to create an account and provide personal information when signing up. All mobile devices are verified on sign-up. We continuously monitor suspicious activity on the platform and have advanced fraud detection in place.

Has there been an increase in crime (drivers being robbed/attacked) since cash payments were introduced in South Africa?

We know some drivers have concerns about carrying cash and we of course want them to feel as safe as possible. We are committed to the safety of all who use the app and we are working hard every day on improving our technology and introducing new technologies to ensure a safer ride for all. Drivers in the transport industry have been carrying cash for the longest time. With Uber, that changed when we introduced a completely cashless mode of transacting through electronic payments. Many are surprised to learn that cash payments currently make up 65% of all transactions in South Africa and that was one of the reasons we introduced cash here in South Africa. Driver partners are able to deposit cash, at any time, into various FNB ATMs across South Africa. We have also encouraged them to do regular deposits and keep as little cash on them as possible. We are deeply committed to the safety of both riders and drivers and we have a dedicated team working 24/7 in South Africa to support our commitment to safety.

Are South African driver-partners allowed to opt out of accepting cash payments?

Not at this stage.

Uber said it also has a dedicated incident response team which deals with urgent issues.

If it receives a report that a driver or rider has acted dangerously or inappropriately, their account is suspended and they cannot access the platform while being investigated.

