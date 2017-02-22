Uber in South Africa gets better security

Uber South Africa has announced a partnership with multiple security response services.

“These new partnerships will see security and medical services dispatched in emergency situations in a reduced time, in an effort to improve the safety for driver-partners who use the Uber app,” said Uber.

Drivers in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Port Elizabeth already have access to a security number. It links to a central control room which has now been improved.

A security or medical response partner can be dispatched within minutes, said Uber.

This follows the pilot of SOS buttons fitted to 500 Uber vehicles in Johannesburg from September to December 2016.

Previously, Uber’s emergency number put drivers in touch with a security company that was less localised and did not include medical response.

“We learned a great deal from the pilot last year, most importantly, that the response time needed to be reduced”, said David Myers, head of trust and safety, MEA at Uber.

“We are focussing on our security number operated by a central control room, and making use of multiple private security companies who are location specific to reduce the response time and get help to partners quicker.”

“Unfortunately, driver-partners have expressed safety concerns and we are committed to making them feel as safe as possible when using our app.”

Calls to the control room will also be recorded for use in investigations, said Uber.

The improved security system is launching in Johannesburg. It will roll out to Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth in the coming weeks.

By March 2017, all cities in which Uber South Africa operates will support the improved security system.

