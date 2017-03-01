Massive truck driver protest blocks traffic on N1 in Pretoria – Photos

The N1 North and other major highways leading into Pretoria have been blocked by protesting truck drivers.

According to a report by EWN, the Coal Transportation Forum is conducting a “drive-slow” after President Jacob Zuma said the government will employ independent power producer contracts.

Drivers are concerned that employing IPPs will result in job losses for the mining sector.

The report stated that around 100 truck drivers are driving to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“The forum says it’s not barricading any highway, but simply driving slowly to Marabastad,” said EWN.

EWN posted the following photos and videos of the event on its Twitter page.

Traffic CHAOS in PTA.

Tswane truck blockade – highways blocked.

N1N > Gartsfontein

R21N > Irene

N14N > Jean Ave

N4W > Solomon Mahlangu pic.twitter.com/xoDHpaRyhu — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 1, 2017

