Now Mercedes-Benz cars are catching fire

Daimler AG said it is recalling 1 million new-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, according to a report by Reuters.

The report stated that 51 fires have been reported, but that no deaths or injuries have occurred.

“A fix has been implemented in the production of new vehicles and vehicles on dealers lots will be fixed before they are sold,” said Reuters.

“The issue relates to a potentially faulty fuse.”

Of the 1 million vehicles, 307,629 are in the United States. Of the 51 fires, 30 were reported in the US, said Mercedes-Benz.

The report did not state which models are affected.